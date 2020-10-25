NBA News Update: Hakeem Olajuwon gives MJ the edge over LeBron James, DeMarcus Cousins is 'locked in' as LA Lakers ponder on his future

LeBron James is not an ordinary athlete. He's still setting standards for the rest of the league to follow despite 17 years in the NBA. He only recently became the first player to win the NBA Finals MVP with three different teams when he led the LA Lakers to Championship glory. It's fairly common for LeBron James' name to feature in every other NBA news update, sparking the greatest of all time debate between him and Michael Jordan.

Several players both past and present have weighed in on this debate and the sentiment has generally tiptoed in favor of whoever plied his trade in the same era as that of the player in question.

NBA News Update: Hakeen Olajuwon says MJ is 'far more superior' to LeBron James

Michael Jordan

Houston Rockets legend Hakeen Olajuwon recently appeared on CNBC and opined on who's a better player between Michael Jordan and LeBron James. Olajuwon held nothing back as he called MJ superior to the LA Lakers stalwart.

“When people start comparing him [LeBron James] with Jordan, then that’s not a fair comparison. Jordan was a far more superior player in a very tough league, and he was very creative. That’s not taking away anything from LeBron because he is a great player, but it is not a fair comparison because Jordan is a far superior player.” [H/T: Yahoo]

Throwback to when LeBron locked up “best player in the world” and outplayed him pic.twitter.com/nakFsPkauK — 𝙆𝙮𝙡𝙚 🔮 (@PeakLuka) October 24, 2020

You can safely assume that this debate isn't going to end anytime soon.

NBA News Update: DeMarcus Cousins is staying positive as LA Lakers mull over re-signing him

DeMarcus Cousins signed with the LA Lakers at the start of the 2019-20 season but suffered a torn ACL during a preseason workout. It was another injury setback for the four-time All-Star who was eventually waived by the LA Lakers in February this year.

DeMarcus Cousins

After going through another lengthy rehabilitation period, Cousins seems to be motivated heading into the 2020-21 season. He tweeted:

I’m locked in!



Won’t let em knock me off my pivot.



Live and Learn. — DeMarcus Cousins (@boogiecousins) October 24, 2020

Despite being cut by the Purple and Gold, Cousins did continue working out with the franchise prior to the league shut down, thereby sparking the potential of a return. He should be available on a veteran's minimum, something that the LA Lakers would be happy with.

