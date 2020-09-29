NBA News Update: Homeless former star finds messiah in Dallas Mavericks owner, Nikola Mirotic rules out return to the league

In what is a feel-good NBA news update, Dallas Mavericks owner and popular American entrepreneur Mark Cuban won fans over yet again with his golden heart. Cuban has reportedly reached out to help former NBA player Delonte West, now 37, who last played for the Dallas Mavericks 8 years ago. Despite having an eight-year-long NBA career, West now finds himself in the streets of Dallas struggling with drug addiction.

In other NBA news updates, former Chicago Bulls and New Orleans Pelicans forward Nikola Mirotic has ruled out a return to the NBA. The 29-year-old played for the Milwaukee Bucks last season.

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: Ranking the 5 teams with coaching vacancies on how well Doc Rivers fits there

NBA News Update: Mark Cuban comes to homeless Delonte West's aid

West was a very decent shooter in his heyday

Delonte West was 21 years old when he entered the NBA in the 2004-05 season. Drafted 24th overall by the Boston Celtics, he soon established a reputation as one of the better shooters in the NBA.

West shot over 37% from three-point range in his three seasons with the Celtics, before going on to play for the Seattle Supersonics, the Cleveland Cavaliers, and finally the Dallas Mavericks. He was a very handy guard to have off the bench, and could go for 30 points on a good day.

However, Delonte West's NBA career ended when he was just 28, owing to problems in his personal life that did not allow him to thrive in his job as a basketball player. As things stand, Delonte West is homeless and struggling with a drug addiction.

Advertisement

Mark Cuban confirmed that he picked up Delonte West today at a Dallas gas station and is working with West’s family to try to help the homeless former NBA player get his life back on track. First reported by ⁦@TMZ⁩. https://t.co/4u929oFwVJ — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) September 29, 2020

West's former employee - Mark Cuban - came to the former NBA player's rescue earlier today, as the Dallas Mavericks owner picked him up at a gas station. He is reportedly working with Delonte West's family to get his life back on track, and will also be paying for his rehabilitation. A great gesture from Cuban indeed.

NBA News Update: Nikola Mirotic puts an end to rumors linking him with a move back to the league

Mirotic was a solid NBA player

29-year-old Montenegrin-Spanish forward Nikola Mirotic would easily be one of the better players in the NBA in his position had he still been plying his trade in the United States.

The 6'10" power forward was a 15-points-per-game player on great shooting in his glory days, and was also a very decent rebounder. However, his NBA career ended prematurely as his family decided to move back to Europe. He currently plays for Barcelona.

Former Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic staying overseas with lengthy deal. https://t.co/fmw4UVgtlM — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) September 29, 2020

Although NBA trade rumors have linked him with moves that bring him back to the NBA, Mirotic has put an end to the same by signing a contract extension with Barcelona. It makes complete sense for the player himself, who is playing some of the best basketball of his career and was named the MVP of the league.

We look forward to bringing you more NBA news updates.

Also Read: Miami Heat vs LA Lakers: 5 key match-ups to look forward to in the NBA Finals 2020