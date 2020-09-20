NBA News Update: Huge boost for Boston Celtics as Gordon Hayward returns for Game 3, Dwayne Wade pumped as Miami Heat look to go 3-0 up

After LA Lakers' thumping victory over Denver Nuggets, Boston Celtics will take on Miami Heat in the NBA playoffs. With the NBA finals in sight, teams have begun to raise the intensity as the stakes have got higher. The bubble has been busy in the last few days, and with so much going on in inside it, a few key NBA news updates could be easily missed.

Here are some NBA news updates that might not have made your feed:

NBA News Update: Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward to make a return from injury against Miami Heat

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics - Game Two

After being sidelined for more than a month, Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward is set to return to Brad Stevens' lineup in game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals. It's a key game for Boston Celtics as they are down 2-0 after losing two winnable games, one of which went to overtime.

Boston Celtics have struggled with scoring and playmaking in the second half of games, something that should instantly improve with Hayward's return to the team. Hayward, who was suffering from a right ankle sprain, missed considerable game-time due to his injury.

Dwyane Wade can't hide his excitement ahead of Miami Heat's game

Miami Heat have been ruthless in the playoffs and currently have a 2-0 advantage over Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals.

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade has been quite vocal with his support of the team throughout the season. The Hall of Fame shooting-guard has uploaded a picture of his daughter Kaavia in a Miami Heat jersey on Instagram that shows how pumped Wade is about cheering for the team.

NBA reveals identity of voter who didn't select Ja Morant as Rookie of the Year

Boston Celtics vs Memphis Grizzlies

After having a superb debut season, Memphis Grizzlies point-guard Ja Morant was awarded the NBA Rookie of the Year award recently. Morant was exceptional throughout the year and garnered praise from legends like Chris Paul and LeBron James.

In the latest NBA news update, it has been revealed that Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times was the lone voter who didn’t select Morant as the Rookie of the Year. Ja got 99 out of 100 votes, with the other vote going to 2019 number one draft pick Zion Williamson.