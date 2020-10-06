Create
NBA News Update: "I definitely wasn't at my best last night," says LeBron James as he takes blame for Game 3 loss, Frank Vogel gives LA Lakers injury update

2020 NBA Finals - Game Three
Evan Tiwari
ANALYST
Modified 06 Oct 2020, 02:00 IST
News
After losing Game 3 against the Miami Heat, the LA Lakers will be looking to bounce back in the next match. The LA Lakers are two wins away from winning their 17th NBA championship, and tying the Boston Celtics for most all-time title wins. Ahead of a critical Game 4, the Lakers stars addressed the press. In the latest edition of the NBA news update, we will take a look at the key highlights from the media session. 

NBA News Update: LeBron James and Anthony Davis speak to media ahead of Game 4

2020 NBA Finals - Game Three
2020 NBA Finals - Game Three

LeBron James and Anthony Davis had an uncharacteristically off night in Game 3. The usually reliable duo couldn't get off to a good start and were then contained expertly by the Miami Heat defense. When asked about his performance in Game 3, LeBron James said:

"I definitely wasn't at my best last night from an individual standpoint."

The 'King' then continued the session and was quizzed about the incident between him and Jimmy Butler. LeBron James responded to that by saying:

"The way I play the game is enough trash-talking itself."

Anthony Davis then took over from LeBron James, as the LA Lakers media session continued. Davis has been a finals MVP candidate in this series. However, a dismal performance in Game 3 might have swung the jury in favor of LeBron James. Davis was in a self-reflective mood and emphasized on the fact that he needs to get better. 

Other LA Lakers representatives that spoke to the press were head coach Frank Vogel and shooting guard Danny Green. The LA Lakers coach gave an update on Green's status for Game 4. 

The LA Lakers will be looking to tighten their defense in Game 4, as the Miami Heat have shot well from the field exceptionally well in the last two games. The priority will be to stop Jimmy Butler, who took over Game 3 and dropped a 40-point triple-double.

Published 06 Oct 2020, 02:00 IST
NBA Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James
