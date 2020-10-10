NBA News Update: "I guess it's been a bit easier" - Scottie Pippen doubles down on his assessment of bubble championship ahead of Game 5 of the Finals

The LA Lakers will take on the Miami Heat in Game 5 later tonight, with an opportunity to win the finals and seal their record-tying 17th NBA championship. On the other hand, the Miami Heat will attempt to extend the series and give themselves another chance. With the season on the brink of completion, let's take a look at the latest edition of the NBA news update.

NBA News Update: Scottie Pippen and co. discuss the degree of difficulty of playing in the bubble

2020 NBA Finals - Game Four

After a long hiatus, the league finally resumed in the month of July in a bubble in Orlando. With the NBA finals going on currently, it can be said the league did an exemplary job of conducting the season amidst the spread of COVID-19.

GAME 5 TONIGHT 🍿📺



The @Lakers now hold a 3-1 series lead... will they clinch or will the @MiamiHEAT extend the NBA Finals? Find out at 9:00 PM ET on ABC! #NBAFinals



🎶: "Don Life" by @BigSean pic.twitter.com/USgsrTOpTw — NBA (@NBA) October 9, 2020

The part of the season played in the bubble has raised a few questions surrounding the level of ease the players have enjoyed, with no fans around and the absence of 'home court' advantage.

Tonight we take the black 🖤 pic.twitter.com/epu04j4tLv — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 9, 2020

On ESPN's basketball talk show The Jump, NBA legends Scottie Pippen, Richard Jefferson, and Vince Carter came together to discuss the same with host Rachel Nichols.

When asked if the road to winning the title for the LA Lakers or the Miami Heat has been easier, Pippen said:

"I guess it's been a bit easier. You look at the fact that they are on one ground, there is no traveling. They have the access to these players, they can call a practice at 3 AM or a team meeting."

Vince Carter was next, and he completely disagreed with Pippen's opinion. He was quoted saying the following:

"The mental side of the game is tough. You get tired of seeing the same walls. You get tired of seeing the same people you are playing against. For me, I would have struggled in the bubble, early."

Richard Jefferson then chimed in and agreed with Carter's take:

"I think the mental aspect of this is far more difficult. The more you play, the more you are away from your family. You have to eat the same food. To see that 51 % of the road teams have won, that is something we have never seen happen in basketball."

Irrespective of what has been said, you cannot deny that the LA Lakers and Miami Heat have shown incredible resilience to get to the finals in the bubble. The LA Lakers are one game away from winning the championship, and LeBron James and Anthony Davis will be looking to finish things off in style and clinch the Larry O'Brien trophy.

