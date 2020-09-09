NBA News Update: "I did skip the line, frankly" Steve Nash in his first press conference as the Brooklyn Nets Head Coach

Brooklyn Nets recently announced the hiring of NBA legend Steve Nash as their head coach. Although Nash worked as a player development consultant for the Golden State Warriors, he has no prior experience in coaching, so this decision puzzled fans and experts alike.

NBA News Update: Brooklyn Nets' Steve Nash addresses the media for the first time as the head coach

Steve Nash spoke to the press in his first media session as the Nets coach today. Nash looked calm and confident and addressed the reporters about what went down behind the scenes during his hiring process. When asked about the fact that he got the job over more deserving candidates, he responded -

"I did the skip line, frankly. But leading an NBA team for 20 years is pretty unique. But I definitely realize that I need support."

Nash then shared his thoughts on the prevalent issue of obstruction of social justice and the dominance of white privilege in USA.

"I have benefited from white privilege. Our society has a lot of ground to make up." Said he's not sure him getting the job is an example of it but it's something that needs to change."

Steve Nash also praised Kyrie Irving, the superstar point guard Brooklyn Nets acquired from Boston Celtics last off-season. He said -

"First of all Kyrie is one of my favorite players of all time. For me to get to coach him is really a pleasure."

Steve Nash said he's known Irving since his rookie season (Irving's) and has trained with him before.

As the session progressed, the media asked Nash if Kevin Durant had a hand in his appointment. Steve Nash responded by saying he did not converse with Kevin Durant when he entered his name into the Nets search over the summer.

The Brooklyn Nets will welcome Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving next season from injuries. Both stars joined the Nets last year which capped a blockbuster NBA offseason for the New York-based franchise.

The goal will be to win an NBA championship, considering the Nets' window is 2 years. It will be exciting to see what Steve Nash does with former MVP Kevin Durant and multiple NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving.

