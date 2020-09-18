NBA News Update: Jared Dudley explains LA Lakers' plan for Nikola Jokic, spills details on LeBron James' presidential suite 

Jared Dudley isn't one of the greatest contributors on the court for the LA Lakers, but LeBron James and other teammates have repetitively stressed on the intangibles the veteran brings to the table. In tonight's NBA news update, Dudley joined Mike Trudell on an Instagram live session and spoke on a variety of topics, including the LA Lakers' Western Conference Finals matchup with the Denver Nuggets.

NBA News Update: Jared Dudley outlines how the LA Lakers need to play against Nikola Jokic

Dudley is well aware of Nikola Jokic's abilities as a passer and said that his ability to distribute the ball is right up there with the likes of LeBron James and Luka Doncic. He then delved into the Denver Nuggets' center's playing style.

"He's someone who's always flaring and flopping in a sense of you can't be too aggressive and you have to be smart. It's not that don't play harder, play smarter against him. Sometimes, he'll take a little ground and it'll be best if somehow we cannot double and play straight up and keep our guys home and him having to beat us over the top because he wants to pass."

Nikola Jokic

Dudley then touched on how Jokic is in great shape and has improved his three-pointing shooting which was on display against the LA Clippers. But he stressed that the LA Lakers need to attack the Serbian when he's protecting the basket.

"One thing if you had to say a weakness is defensively and that's something we'll have to pinpoint and attack throughout this series."

NBA News Update: Jared Dudley describes what LeBron James' room in the bubble looks like

LeBron James

LA Lakers fans recently got a first look at LeBron James' presidential suite at Disney World in Orlando when he posted a video of him watching multiple NFL games at the same time. Then a video surfaced of the same.

Jared Dudley added more details by answering a question about LeBron James' crib in the bubble.

"It's a presidential suite. Big boy, he's got a little wine cellar in there so he'll keep his wine all cool. Xbox now, the thing about LeBron is that if you beat him he wants to play you four or five times so he gets locked in on that. He's got a chamber he takes a little nap in to let him refuel...it's nice, nothing crazy. I got the better view."

The LA Lakers play their first game against the Denver Nuggets on Friday.

