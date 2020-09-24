NBA News Update: Jimmy Butler not surprised by Breonna Taylor verdict, Bam Adebayo behind Miami Heat drafting Tyler Herro

It's been a somber day for the African-American community in the USA. The Breonna Taylor verdict has left many stunned and every NBA news update today has outlined how players feel about the judgement. Despite a crucial Eastern Conference Finals match-up between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics, a lot of the discussion revolved around social injustice, and Jimmy Butler was asked about the same during his post-game interview.

Jimmy Butler sounded off on the prevalent situation in the country, stating that he wasn't surprised.

"It’s some BS they let that go down like that... I think we knew what was gonna happen, unfortunately. That’s our country for you... If you didn’t know my name, it could be me. It still could be me... We’re all equal... We just need everybody to see it that way."

Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro combine for 81 points tonight.

Jimmy Butler scored 24 points for Miami Heat in Game 4 who are now one win away from reaching the NBA Finals.

NBA News Update: Bam Adebayo asked Pat Riley to draft Tyler Herro

Bam Adebayo

Bam Adebayo continues to come up big for the Miami Heat and he had another 20-10 showing against Boston Celtics in Game 4. However, the star of the show was Tyler Herro who managed 37 points on 14-of-21 shooting. Adebayo said that he was well aware of what he could do and added that he told Miami Heat President Pat Riley to draft him.

"I was the one who put the bug in Pat Riley's ear to draft Tyler Herro."

Adebayo was left holding his wrist late in the game but confirmed that he was alright.

NBA News Update: Miami Heat's Tyler Herro believing in himself

Tyler Herro

Tyler Herro has already caught the eye of many as a clutch player. He became only the second 20-year-old besides Magic Johnson to score 37 points in a postseason game. The 13th overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft had this to say.

"At Kentucky, nobody thought I would survive there. Nobody thought I would survive here. At the end of the day, it’s just betting on myself... That’s what I do. Bet on myself.”

This performance is going down in the HEAT playoff books.



Enjoy every bit of @raf_tyler's 37 point Game 4... he is a BUCKET!

Enjoy every bit of @raf_tyler's 37 point Game 4... he is a BUCKET!

Tyler Herro is averaging 20.5 points per game for the Miami Heat against the Boston Celtics in the East Finals.

