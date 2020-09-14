NBA News Update: Kawhi Leonard explains if LA Clippers choked, Michael Porter Jr. says Nikola Jokic was the 'best player in the world' in Game 6

This NBA news update features the stars who were on display in the playoff match-up between the LA Clippers and the Denver Nuggets, where the latter forced a Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

LA Clippers talisman Kawhi Leonard was boldly asked if he and the Clippers "choked" in the second half of the game despite having a seemingly unassailable lead, to which the two-time Finals MVP responded with his usual sense of calm.

On the other hand, Denver Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr. hailed his team's leader Nikola Jokic as the best player in the world right now, after the Serbian center did it all to lead his team to a famous NBA playoff victory. Porter Jr. himself scored 13 points off the bench, some of which were crucial buckets at key stages.

NBA News Update: Did Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers "choke"?

Leonard couldn't save his team from succumbing to the pressure

Kawhi Leonard helped himself to another fine individual outing as he scored 25 points to go with 8 rebounds and 5 assists. He was also at his defensive best in the first half, but his impact on the game fizzled out in the second half and with it, the LA Clippers' hope of wrapping the series up.

In his post-game conference, a reporter was bold enough to ask whether the team had "choked" under pressure, to which Leonard responded with wonderful serenity.

Reporter - “Kawhi, did you choke today?”



Kawhi Leonard - “We just went cold. Went cold in that 3rd quarter. That’s it. Kept getting to the paint, passing the ball. Got a little stagnant. Just couldn’t make shots.”#Clippers pic.twitter.com/AU8djl4UUZ — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) September 13, 2020

Kawhi Leonard blamed the loss on the team going cold at a crucial stage. This resulted in the momentum swinging back in the way of the Denver Nuggets, who made the best use of it to close the game out. The way Leonard displays tranquillity in chaos is commendable to say the very least.

NBA News Update: Michael Porter Jr. hails Nikola Jokic as the world's best

Jokic was hot from outside the arc

Nikola Jokic was simply unplayable in Game 6 of the Western Conference semi-finals, as the 7'0" big man crushed the LA Clippers with his all-round abilities.

Jokic scored 34 points in under 40 minutes of playing time, while also grabbing as many as 14 rebounds and providing 7 assists. He made 13 of his 22 shots, including 4 of 6 from three, and the Serbian just couldn't be contained.

His teammate, Michael Porter Jr., celebrated the genius of Nikola Jokic in the post-game conference, going as far as to call him the best player in the world at that moment.

Michael Porter Jr: “Tonight Nikola Jokic was the best player in the world.” — Katy Winge (@katywinge) September 13, 2020

Given how influential Jokic was in helping the Denver Nuggets come back from a huge 19-point deficit, Michael Porter Jr. definitely makes a good point here! We look forward to bringing you more NBA news updates about this incredible series.

