NBA News Update: Kendrick Perkins argues LeBron James' GOAT case, Lillard's dancing antics in Game 1 cost road players DJ privileges

Kendrick Perkins argues LeBron James is GOAT

Earlier in May this year, LeBron James's former teammate Kendrick Perkins put forward the following impassioned argument about his case as the NBA's GOAT:

"When we talk about LeBron James, there hasn't been one athlete that has exceeded the expectations placed on his name in any sport like LeBron James."

He stuck to his guns while commending the Lakers' performance in Game 2 of their NBA Western Conference playoffs first round series with the following quote:

"If LeBron James doesn't score a single bucket, if he doesn't win another game, guess what? He's still on Mount Rushmore. He's still the greatest in my eyes"

Perkins and LeBron James were teammates during his superhuman Finals run in 2018. Later, Perkins finished his NBA career as a mostly-benched veteran once again in the Cleveland Cavaliers' Finals run in 2018, spearheaded by LeBron James.

Perkins has also been on the losing side in the NBA Finals against one of The King's Finals MVP performances - in 2012 when the OKC Thunder lost in 5 games to the Miami Heat. LeBron James averaged 28.6 points, 10.2 rebounds and 7.4 assists in the most dominant Finals victory of his career.

DJs at the Wide World of Sport will no longer play road players' favorite tracks

Portland Trail Blazers v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Two

The NBA restart has gotten many things right so far, but providing a realistic home or road experience to the players has unfortunately been beyond the NBA's reach. In Game 1 of the first round NBA Western Conference playoffs, one of Damian Lillard's favorite tracks - Blow the Whistle by Too Short - was played after a triumphant moment.

The in-game DJ at the time, DJ Shawna, clarified that he wouldn't be doing the same favour again on a road game for any player. His aim is to keep the experience legitimate and somewhat reminiscent of road arenas for the team supposed to be playing the role of the away team.

LeBron James' playground response to referee

In one of his typically playful Instagram posts, LeBron shared mic'd up footage of his reaction to a refereeing decision from their game 2 against the Blazers. His caption refers to the stereotypical difference in the reactions of white people and black people to refereeing decisions.

James has a larger-than-life personality and this post just highlights his human, comically corny side.

