NBA News Update: Kevin Durant vows to not act professional on Twitter, Kemba feels more "free" after minutes restriction is lifted

Since the restart of the basketball season in the NBA bubble, the fans have witnessed a lot of controversial moments. The Damian Lillard online scuffle with Paul George and Patrick Beverley is one of them. Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant is another superstar who has been super active on social media while the games are going on in the NBA bubble.

Kevin Durant reacts to a fan's question on social media

It is a well-known fact that Kevin Durant is quite active on social media and especially on Twitter. He is known to have banter with his fellow basketball players and responds to fans quite often. In another such instance, Kevin Durant was seen reacting to a fan who mentioned that it's amazing when Kevin Durant responds to a tweet by people who are mad at him. Durant replied by saying

"Its why I still have twitter...they want me to act professional on the internet. No, I won’t lol"

Kevin Durant and superstar point guard Kyrie Irving missed a major chunk of time for the Brooklyn Nets this NBA season. Both the NBA championship winning stars were acquired in a major off-season move by the Brooklyn Nets. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are expected to return for the Brooklyn Nets next season and it will not only improve the team but will also help them push for a NBA title.

Its why I still have twitter...they want me to act professional on the internet. No, I won’t lol — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 17, 2020

Also read: "It was supposed to go like Michael Jordan’s career" - Dwyane Wade on why LA Lakers star LeBron James received hate for joining Miami

Kemba Walker feels more "free" after minutes restriction being lifted

Kemba Walker and the Boston Celtics will face Philadelphia 76ers who are missing star point guard Ben Simmons in the first round of NBA playoffs. Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers share a legendary eastern conference rivalry. The Boston Celtics are the favourites going into the match-up as they have multiple scoring options in Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kemba Walker and Gordon Hayward.

Kemba Walker told me this morning during his pregame interview that with his minutes restriction being lifted, he feels more free. He won't be rushing as much and it will help him play with a clear mind against Philly. @celtics @KembaWalker — Amanda_Pflugrad (@Amanda_Pflugrad) August 17, 2020

Advertisement

In an interview given to reporter Amanda Pflugard, Kemba Walker revealed that the minutes restriction has been lifted off him and now he is fit to play regular minutes. He added that he "won't be rushing as much and it will help him play with a clear mind against Philly". This is great news for the Boston Celtics as they will have the superstar point guard fully fit ahead of their key NBA playoffs clash.

Also read: Why did Lebron James leave Miami Heat?