NBA News Update: Klay Thompson returns to action, Denver Nuggets send video to the league over refereeing in Game 4

As the playoff action intensifies in Orlando, the other 8 teams who weren't invited to the bubble have now begun practicing in their own respective 'mini bubbles'. The Golden State Warriors started their preparations for the next season in the Chase Center. According to the latest NBA news update, Warriors' star player Klay Thompson has now joined the rest of the team for practice.

NBA News Update: Klay Thompson returns to action after one year

Klay Thompson missed the entire season this year because of an ACL tear he suffered during the 2018-19 NBA Finals. His return provides a major morale boost to the Golden State Warriors as they look to get back in playoff contention this year.

According to the latest NBA news update, Klay successfully finished quarantine and has begun practicing with the team today. Speaking about Klay's return to practice, Warriors' coach Steve Kerr said he was happy with the way the 30-year-old performed on his first day.

Steve Kerr on Klay Thompson: "This was his first practice coming off an ACL injury. I didn't expect him to be in top form and he was not. But he moved well and it was a great first step. Klay got a lot of good work in and was able to gauge where he is right now." — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) September 25, 2020

This comes as a great relief for the Warriors camp as their other two superstars, Steph Curry and Draymond Green, will not be participating in the minicamp.

NBA News Update: Tristan Thompson likely to re-sign next season with the Cleveland Cavaliers

In other NBA news updates, Tristan Thompson's 5-year contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers comes to an end this year and he'll be an unrestricted free agent going into the offseason.

#Cavs, Tristan Thompson have "mutual interest" in a return https://t.co/tdJAi1LzdD — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) September 25, 2020

According to a recent report, the Cavaliers and Thompson have expressed mutual interest in reuniting again next year and the 29-year-old might sign a new contract in the upcoming offseason. Cleveland's General Manager Koby Altman said:

“I think it’s fair to say there’s a mutual interest for sure. He’s been with this franchise his entire career since we drafted him. He’s won a championship here."

Tristan Thompson has been with the Cleveland Cavaliers ever since he was drafted in 2011. The next few weeks will shed more light on whether his relationship with the team continues for a few more years.

NBA News Update: Denver Nuggets complain to the league over refereeing in Game 4

The Denver Nuggets went 1-3 down in the Western Conference Finals against the LA Lakers on Thursday. After the game, Nuggets coach Mike Malone complained about the referees not calling fouls on Lakers players towards the end of the game.

This is true. It's also commonplace in the NBA. Every team does it. Nothing the Lakers or the Nuggets did was out of the ordinary. https://t.co/FCpRhuzlcJ — Mike Singer (@msinger) September 25, 2020

According to the latest NBA news update, the Denver Nuggets have sent a video compilation of plays where foul calls weren't made appropriately in Game 4. It's interesting to note that the LA Lakers had also made a similar complaint to the league after Game 3.

