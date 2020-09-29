NBA News Update: LA Clippers fire Doc Rivers after a humiliating playoff exit, as per reports

After a disappointing playoff run, the pressure was on the LA Clippers' front office to make changes in the off-season. The LA Clippers, who were favorites for the NBA championship, crashed out in the Western Conference semi-finals after a shock loss to the Denver Nuggets. In the latest edition of NBA news update, it has been announced that LA Clippers have parted ways with their head coach Doc Rivers.

NBA News Update: Doc Rivers leaves LA Clippers after 7 years

Los Angeles Clippers vs Denver Nuggets - Game Six

According to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the LA Clippers and Doc Rivers have decided to mutually part ways after seven years. The decision is quite shocking as both fans and experts were expecting the Clippers to stick with Rivers for a championship run next season.

Rivers had joined the Clippers in 2013, starting with the Chris Paul-Blake Griffin-DeAndre Jordan 'Lob City' era.

He enjoyed great regular-season success with the Clippers, leading them to multiple 50-plus-win seasons during his tenure. However, he couldn't emulate the same success in the postseason as the Clippers exited the playoffs without making it to the conference finals.

Following Wojnarowski's announcement, Rivers himself issued a statement thanking the fans and the LA Clippers' organization.

Doc Rivers, who had two years left on his contract, leaves with the most wins (356) and the best winning % (.631) in the LA Clippers' history after spending seven seasons with the team. With 943 wins overall over 21 seasons, Doc Rivers is also two wins away from passing Bill Fitch for tenth place in the NBA's all-time coaching wins list.

With Rivers' departure, it will be a challenging coaching search for Clippers who are the ultimate win-now team. The top candidates that they may target are: Clippers' assistant Ty Lue and former Rockets and Knicks coach Jeff Van Gundy.