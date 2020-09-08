NBA News Update: Latest TV ratings show substantial improvement, Stephen A. Smith on the importance of Giannis staying in the East

NBA TV ratings were reported to be down just a few days ago. Experts felt that due to numerous political issues surrounding the league, basketball had failed to be the center of attraction among the fans. But just a few days after the semi-finals action began, things have now started to turn in the right direction. Here's the latest report on TV ratings, along with other NBA news updates.

NBA News Update: TV ratings improve as the playoff action intensifies

Plummeting NBA TV ratings were the talk of the town last week as even the President of the United States took time to criticize the league for it. But recent NBA news updates suggest that the NBA and NHL are drawing significantly larger viewers than they were prior to the pandemic.

Ratings on the top!#NBA and #NHL are drawing significantly larger prime-time 📺 audiences than prior to the pandemic (@nielsen).



Advertisers have spent $290.6M on national NBA broadcasts halfway through the playoffs.

$634.2M spent across the playoffs last year (@ispottv) pic.twitter.com/tcIuTACZkA — Sport Innovation Society (@sis) September 8, 2020

Game 7 between the Houston Rockets and the OKC Thunder drew a record audience of 2.234 million. This is a positive sign for the league as we head towards the business end of the season.

NBA News Update: Giannis staying in the East will be good for the NBA ratings

Stephen A Smith spoke about the importance of Giannis Antetokounmpo staying in the East

The Milwaukee Bucks are just one game away from being knocked out of the 2020 playoffs. As NBA trade rumors about Giannis Antetokounmpo intensify, Stephen A. Smith expressed his concern regarding the possibility of Giannis joining a team in the West.

Speaking about Giannis' future, Stephen A. said:

"It's about ensuring you got stars in the Eastern Conference because that time zone matters for ratings and the overall health of the NBA."

Stephen A further pointed out how the ratings took a hit when LeBron James moved out of the East two years ago. Being the 2019 MVP, Giannis is probably the most popular player in the Eastern Conference right now and it's easy to see why the TV ratings of the conference might dip if the 'Greek Freak' goes to the West.

.@Espngreeny: "I believe it is best for the NBA long-term if Giannis stays in Milwaukee."@stephenasmith: "Who cares how you feel?" 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/C8TZ30bf4Y — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) September 8, 2020

The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Miami Heat tonight in Game 5 of the series. The result of this series might be a key factor in determining whether or not Giannis decides to move to a new team.

NBA News Update: Max Kellerman picks Kawhi over LeBron James as the best player in the league

Kawhi Leonard is trying to win his 3rd NBA Championship in 2020.

Kawhi Leonard, the reigning Finals MVP, is looking to win his third NBA Championship with the LA Clippers.

During a recent debate on whether 'The Klaw' is better than LeBron James, ESPN's Max Kellerman said:

"Kawhi has always managed to get to be a better version of himself when his team needs him the most. If you want to win a championship Kawhi is you guy. That's why he's the best player in basketball."

The LA Lakers and LA Clippers are on course to meet in the Western Conference Finals. If LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard do meet in the Conference Finals, the winner of that series might very well be crowned as the best player in the NBA.

