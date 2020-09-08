NBA News Update: League to allow staff's families to enter the bubble, Chris Bosh opens up about infamous 'Welcome Party'

The NBA playoffs heating up and all the attention is focused on the upcoming games. The LA Lakers are looking to take the lead against the Houston Rockets, while Miami Heat will look to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals with a win against the Milwaukee Bucks oday. With all the on-court excitement, it is easy to miss out on some key NBA news updates.

Here are some NBA news updates that might not have made your feed.

NBA to allow coaching staff's families to the bubble in what is being dubbed the Mike Malone rule

Denver Nuggets coach Mike Malone

In major NBA news, the league has instituted a protocol for allowing the families of the team staff to join them in the NBA Bubble. For the teams that make it to the Conference Finals, family members of the team staff will be allowed to join the teams after a seven-day mandatory quarantine period.

Team staff will be allowed to bring guests to the bubble in the conference finals after they quarantine for seven days, per @wojespn pic.twitter.com/zoPEeasrIc — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) September 8, 2020

According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, no more than 10 staff guests can be allowed inside the NBA Bubble.

This move comes after passionate comments from Denver Nuggets' head coach Mike Malone, who called out the NBA on their 'criminal' actions in not letting coaching staff have their families in the NBA Bubble.

The league responded swiftly with this move that will definitely be welcomed by all teams.

Advertisement

Also Read: NBA News Update: League admits to a crucial error in game 4 between Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks

Chris Bosh opens up about the infamous Big 3 'Welcome Party' in Miami

Chris Bosh was a part of the Big 3 of the Miami Heat

On JJ Redick's latest The Old Man and the Three podcast, Chris Bosh spoke about the infamous 'Welcome Party' that was thrown in Miami when LeBron James teamed up with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh to form the 'Heatles'

When asked about the atmosphere during that party, Bosh said:

"We didn't think of anything outside. Stage? Hell yeah. Interview? Nailed it. Parties? Legendary."

It was only days after the infamous party that they realized that their overconfident attitude was not well accepted by the rest of the NBA. They went on to face a lot of animosity in the aftermath of the party.

Bosh looked back at how naive he was as a youngster in retrospect for not knowing the consequences of that one incident.

In other NBA news, President Trump continues to poke fun at the league's ratings

Based on their bad ratings, so would many! https://t.co/0FS6xc2IP5 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 8, 2020

In the last bit of NBA news, President Donald Trump has poked fun at the league on Twitter once again for their poor ratings. Trump has been critical of the NBA ever since the players had begun kneeling during the national anthem.

It seems that the President's Twitter war with the NBA continues as the league continues to lose viewership.

We look forward to bringing you more NBA news updates over the next few days.

Also Read: NBA News Update: No relief for Milwaukee Bucks with Giannis questionable for Game 5, While Miami Heat list 3 key players as doubtful