NBA News Update: League planning a mid-January start date with just 50 regular-season games for each team

A December 22 start date for the upcoming 2020-21 season was proposed by the NBA, but the players' council has rejected the same. A December restart would have meant that some teams would got less than two months rest in the off-season. That is because of the additional quarantine protocols that will be in place in the first half of December. In this article, we'll take a look at the latest proposed plan for the start of the next season, along with other NBA news updates.

NBA News Update: League considering a possible 50-game regular-season with a mid-January start

If the next NBA season begins sometime in mid-January, a recent NBA news update suggests that the players might be offered only a 50-game season for each team.

NBA reporter Marc Stein has reported that the television partners want to conclude the season before mid-July next year, and teams wouldn't have time to play 82 games in the regular season.

A 50-game season would reduce player salaries significantly in 2020-21, since NBA pay adheres to a regular-season schedule



The NBA's 72-game model calls for teams to play roughly 14 games a month through May, followed by the playoffs through mid-July -- before the Olympics begin — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) October 30, 2020

If this plan is finalized, it could have serious implications on player salaries in the upcoming NBA season. The reduced salaries might also change teams' outlook on some of the NBA trades that could happen in the off-season.

A 72-game model is also being considered by the NBA for its 2020-21 season. This model will also ensure that the NBA playoffs will be completed before the Tokyo Olympics in July.

NBA News Update: Teams allowed to open practice facilities with up to ten players

Fans celebrate in Los Angeles after LA Lakers' win in the 2020 NBA Finals.

In other NBA news update, the NBA has now given a green signal to all the 30 teams to open their practice facilities.

Shams Charania of The Athletic has reported that the teams can now hold workouts and scrimmages with up to ten players at a time.

The NBA has informed its 30 teams that they are now allowed to open practice facilities for group practices, workouts and scrimmages with up to 10 players, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 30, 2020

However, each player must be tested every day for COVID-19 and will be allowed to enter the practice facilities only after getting a negative test report.

NBA players must be tested every day for the coronavirus and return a negative test each time to be allowed to participate in offseason workouts at team facilities, according to a memo shared with teams today. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 30, 2020

That, however, could pose a significant challenge to various NBA teams as they will now have to continue to implement COVID-19 protocols for many more months.