NBA News Update: LeBron James' former teammate with a warning for Denver Nuggets after MVP snub, Ja Morant finally has the answer he was looking for

With the NBA finals in sight, the teams remaining in the Orlando bubble have understandably raised their intensities. Boston Celtics and Miami Heat are engaged in a tense Eastern Conference final. On the other hand, the LeBron James-led LA Lakers are in the driving seat after winning Game 1 against Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference final. With the NBA season reaching its business end, let's check out on the latest NBA news update.
NBA News Update: Richard Jefferson tweets in support of LeBron James after MVP snub
LeBron James only receiving 16 out of 101 first-place votes for the NBA MVP has sparked a debate on the internet.
The King himself voiced his displeasure to the media and also shared his thoughts on the same on Twitter. ESPN analyst and former NBA star Richard Jefferson has also come out and expressed his disappointment on this subject.
Richard Jefferson is a well-known admirer of his former teammate LeBron James. In 2016, the two stars won an NBA championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers where they overturned a 1-3 deficit against the Golden State Warriors. Jefferson played a key role in the series and made an impact on and off the court for the Cavaliers.
NBA News Update: Joe Cawley gives the reason why he didn't vote for Ja Morant for Rookie of the Year
Recently, it was revealed that Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times was the only writer who hadn't voted for Ja Morant for the NBA Rookie of the Year award. The release of this information led to the NBA fraternity and Ja Morant himself reacting to it, which has caused Cowley to come out and explain himself.
In a tweet, Cawley gave the reasoning behind not voting for Morant:
NBA News Update: NBA players react to Atlanta Falcons blowing up a huge lead against Dallas Cowboys
The Atlanta Falcons blew a considerable lead and lost to the Dallas Cowboys in week 2 of the National Football League.
Leading till the end of the fourth quarter, the Falcons defense gave up two big plays to Dak Prescott and the Cowboys in crunch time that resulted in a disheartening loss.
NBA players had their share of the fun as they reacted to the Falcons' loss.