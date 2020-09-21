NBA News Update: LeBron James' former teammate with a warning for Denver Nuggets after MVP snub, Ja Morant finally has the answer he was looking for

With the NBA finals in sight, the teams remaining in the Orlando bubble have understandably raised their intensities. Boston Celtics and Miami Heat are engaged in a tense Eastern Conference final. On the other hand, the LeBron James-led LA Lakers are in the driving seat after winning Game 1 against Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference final. With the NBA season reaching its business end, let's check out on the latest NBA news update.

NBA News Update: Richard Jefferson tweets in support of LeBron James after MVP snub

Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers - Game One

LeBron James only receiving 16 out of 101 first-place votes for the NBA MVP has sparked a debate on the internet.

The King himself voiced his displeasure to the media and also shared his thoughts on the same on Twitter. ESPN analyst and former NBA star Richard Jefferson has also come out and expressed his disappointment on this subject.

I don’t get a vote yet, but I’m really feeling bad for the Denver Nuggets right now. Blows my mind that @kingjames goes 25 and league leading 10 assists in the best conference only got 16 votes and having the best record in said conference. 🤦🏽‍♂️🤯 https://t.co/IQ2tEwYSxf — Richard Jefferson (@Rjeff24) September 20, 2020

Richard Jefferson is a well-known admirer of his former teammate LeBron James. In 2016, the two stars won an NBA championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers where they overturned a 1-3 deficit against the Golden State Warriors. Jefferson played a key role in the series and made an impact on and off the court for the Cavaliers.

NBA News Update: Joe Cawley gives the reason why he didn't vote for Ja Morant for Rookie of the Year

Boston Celtics vs Memphis Grizzlies

Recently, it was revealed that Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times was the only writer who hadn't voted for Ja Morant for the NBA Rookie of the Year award. The release of this information led to the NBA fraternity and Ja Morant himself reacting to it, which has caused Cowley to come out and explain himself.

In a tweet, Cawley gave the reasoning behind not voting for Morant:

@JaMorant Ja is a transcendent player- no arguing that. But the ROTY should go to the most impactful. The NBA built a TV schedule around Zion and expanded a bubble for Zion. His 24 games were must-see TV. I'll take that 24-and change PER and stand on that side of history. — Joe Cowley (@JCowleyHoops) September 19, 2020

NBA News Update: NBA players react to Atlanta Falcons blowing up a huge lead against Dallas Cowboys

The falcons didn’t just lose that game — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) September 20, 2020

The Atlanta Falcons blew a considerable lead and lost to the Dallas Cowboys in week 2 of the National Football League.

Leading till the end of the fourth quarter, the Falcons defense gave up two big plays to Dak Prescott and the Cowboys in crunch time that resulted in a disheartening loss.

NBA players had their share of the fun as they reacted to the Falcons' loss.

Swear to god I am done wit NFL @AtlantaFalcons my goddess!!!!! — Montrezl Harrell (@MONSTATREZZ) September 20, 2020