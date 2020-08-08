NBA News Update: LeBron James headlines MVP ballot with release of 3-player shortlist, GSW unenthused by idea of non-bubble teams entering the Orlando campus

In spite of only around 80% of the regular season counting, the voting for NBA awards inspired a lot of debate and deliberation. There will be quite a few firsts here for the NBA Awards due to the pandemic forcing some very unusual circumstances.

LeBron James headlines NBA MVP shortlist

The results of the voting for the end-of-season NBA awards have been known for over 10 days now, but the league released more specific information today. The major headline was LeBron James featuring on the shortlist of 3 people. Reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and 2017-18 NBA MVP James Harden are the other two people.

While there are a lot of players, active and former, who voiced their support for LeBron James including Magic Johnson and Damian Lillard, he's not a favourite. The odds, judging from media members' ballots who've already talked about them, seem to be against LeBron James finishing on top over Giannis.

LeBron James has had a great season on both a personal and a team level. Before the NBA was shut down in March, the 4-time MVP had led the Lakers to wins over the Clippers, Bucks and Celtics in a short space of time. LeBron James was poised to make a run for the trophy with the Bucks suddenly running into bad form in March. But the season suspension has hurt his chances tremendously.

Finalists for other NBA Awards

Milwaukee Bucks v Houston Rockets

Rudy Gobert, Anthony Davis and Giannis Antetokounmpo have made the shortlist for Defensive Player of the Year. Giannis is widely expected to become the 3rd player since Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon to win both MVP and DPOY in the same season.

The 3 finalists announced by the #NBA for the six major regular-season awards. #WholeNewGame pic.twitter.com/5al2w1JIXQ — Yash Matange (@yashmatange2694) August 8, 2020

Mike Budenholzer, Nick Nurse and Billy Donovan made the cut for the NBA Coach of the Year trophy. Nick Nurse finished only one point below the other two in the running for the NBCA Award, and all three of them have very even chances of winning.

Luka Doncic, Brandon Ingram and Bam Adebayo are the three finalists for Most Improved Player. Zion Williamson, Ja Morant and Kendrick Nunn got the most votes for Rookie of the Year. Montrezl Harrell, Lou Williams and Dennis Schroder finished top 3 for 6th Man of the Year honours.

NBA News: NBPA doesn't want non-bubble teams to practice in Orlando

The Athletic's Sam Amick reported Friday that the NBA was looking into sending the non-bubble teams to Orlando to hold practices and workouts once the six teams eliminated from the restarted season left the campus.

Sources: There's growing belief among the eight non-restart NBA teams that a second bubble for intrasquad scrimmages will not happen — as well as pessimism about individual in-market minicamps.



Details at @TheAthleticNBA with @sam_amick: https://t.co/zBqM8ZKVKw — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 4, 2020

Amick and Shams Charania reported earlier this week that there was a "growing belief" that a second bubble outside of Orlando wouldn't happen due to logistical hurdles.

But those rumours have been shot down according to latest reports from Adrian Wojnarowski, who reported that the NBPA's stance is against this. Players are believed to prefer practicing locally rather than participating in a mini-tournament sort of event.

