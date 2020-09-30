LA Lakers superstar LeBron James is all set to take on the Miami Heat in the 10th NBA Finals of his career. James was a part of the Heat franchise from 2010 through 2014, and won 2 NBA championships with them. Ahead of tomorrow's Game 1 clash against his former team, LeBron James talked to the media about a myriad of topics. In this article, we'll take a look at James' comments, along with other NBA news updates.

NBA News Update: LA Lakers' LeBron James talks about Eric Spoelstra and Pat Riley

Los Angeles Lakers v Denver Nuggets - Game Four

Though LeBron James is no stranger to NBA Finals, this year's journey has certainly been unique. In unprecedented fashion, the NBA playoffs are being played inside a bubble at the Walt Disney World in Orlando. Speaking about the challenge of living in the bubble, James said it feels like 'it's been 5 years' and added:

"It's been extremely tough. But I’m here for one thing and one thing only, and that was to win a championship."

LeBron James also talked about Miami Heat's coach Eric Spoelstra and President Pat Riley. It's interesting to note that the LA Lakers superstar played under Spoelstra and Riley when he was in Miami back in the day.

Lakers’ LeBron James on Heat coach Erik Spoelstra: “You (media) guys always said, ‘You have LeBron, (Dwyane) Wade and (Chris) Bosh. Any coach can do it.’ No. If any coach could do it, there would be a lot more champions in this league... Spo likes that. That’s what fuels Spo.” pic.twitter.com/0bOox59hhL — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) September 29, 2020

LeBron James complained that the media doesn't give enough credit to Eric Spoelstra's coaching abilities because of how talented some of the players in his team were. He added:

"It's unfortunate that he hasn't got his respect... But I'm not gonna sit up here and act like I don't know what Spo is all about. Because he's damn good. If not great."

Pat Riley has been overlooking the Miami Heat franchise since 1995. LeBron James called Riley one of the 'greatest minds in basketball' and went on to talk about his importance in the league. He said:

"This league is not the same without Riles. He's a great guy, a great motivator, just someone who knows what it takes to win."

LeBron James appreciated the way Miami Heat are playing this year and recognized that the LA Lakers need to bring in their A-game in the Finals.

NBA News Update: Anthony Davis speaks about the LA Lakers' matchup against the Miami Heat

Denver Nuggets v LA Lakers - Game Five

This is the first NBA Finals for the LA Lakers' Anthony Davis. While speaking about numerous issues players have had to endure this year and the challenges of playing inside a bubble, Davis said:

"This is going to be a tough one. This is going to be the toughest championship in NBA history."

The LA Lakers star also spoke about Miami Heat and the talent on their roster. Even though Miami Heat were the 5th seed in Eastern Conference at the conclusion of the regular season, Davis feels they are a special team that deserves to be in the Finals.

“Miami is a special team. A lot of people thought they shouldn’t be here. But they’re a team that fights,” Lakers forward Anthony Davis said. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) September 29, 2020

The LA Lakers take on the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the 2020 NBA Finals at 9 PM EST (6.30 PM IST). We look forward to bringing you more NBA news updates regarding this mouthwatering series.

