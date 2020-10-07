NBA News Update: LeBron James recalls texting LA Lakers teammates prior to Game 4, Anthony Davis did not like getting bullied by Miami Heat

LeBron James and the LA Lakers bounced back from a mediocre performance to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the 2020 NBA Finals against the Miami Heat. While NBA news updates highlighted the return of Bam Adebayo, the Purple and Gold focused on defending Jimmy Butler and the rest of his crew better. Defensive Player of the Year runner up Anthony Davis had a huge part to play there.

NBA News Update: LeBron James on texting LA Lakers teammates prior to Game 4

Speaking after the win against Miami Heat, LeBron James emphasized how important this game was for him.

LeBron James

LeBron added that he wanted to make sure that his LA Lakers teammates understood that, so he texted them relaying the same. He said:

"I felt like for me personally this was one of the biggest games of my career. And I just wanted to relay that message."

The LA Lakers are now 56-0 this season whenever leading a game at the end of the third quarter. LeBron James outlined the mentality that has helped the Purple and Gold achieve that:

"Buckle down defensively, execute offensively. For us, that’s just the mindset. We have 12 minutes."

Continuing on the ability of the LA Lakers to grind out wins, LeBron James stressed on the importance of making adjustments in the postseason.

LeBron said the mental aspect of winning games in the playoffs, “being able to think through the game, see the adjustments…” is the best and most important part. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) October 7, 2020

NBA News Update: Anthony Davis talks about defending Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler had a historic outing in Game 3 and he essentially overpowered the LA Lakers himself. Anthony Davis did not want a repeat of the same. Davis took on Butler from the opening tip on Tuesday. Butler managed 11 points in the first quarter itself but only scored an additional 11 in the remainder of the game and that was thanks to AD's efforts.

Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis explained why he took on the defensive assignment of Jimmy Butler in Game 4. He said:

"I tried to be locked into him. The last game he took over and imposed his will on the game and on both ends of the different floor. So we tried to give him a different look."

Davis concluded by saying that the LA Lakers did not like getting bullied around by the Miami Heat on Sunday and came out with a fitting response.

Anthony Davis said the Lakers saw in the film on Game 3 that they got bullied by the Heat, who played with more grit than them. “We didn’t like it.” — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) October 7, 2020

There will now be a two-day break and Game 5 of the 2020 NBA Finals will take place on Saturday where the LA Lakers will have a chance of finishing the job.

