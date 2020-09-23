NBA News Update: LeBron James responds to Sheriff's challenge, addresses Jamal Murray's flagrant foul following LA Lakers' Game 3 loss

Besides his exploits on the court, LeBron James has spoken a lot about police brutality over the last few months. Every other NBA news update carries a remark from King James about the prevalent social injustice issues in the USA. However, several naysayers have hinted that the LA Lakers superstar's comments incite violence against the police.

The LA Sheriff recently implied the same when he challenged LeBron James to match the reward for finding the gunman who attacked two officers. LeBron was asked about it during his post-game interview following LA Lakers' loss to the Denver Nuggets. This is how he responded.

"I've never in my 35 years condoned violence, never have...But I also know what's right is right and what's wrong is wrong...I've seen a lot of counts, firsthand, of a lot of black people being, you know, I guess racially profiled because of our color...I can't do nothing but to speak about it and see the common denominator."

LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva

LeBron James then went on to give an example of the aforementioned racial profiling in Wisconsin that he had come across before reiterating that he's never supported violence.

"But not one time have I ever said, you know, let's act violent towards cops. I do not condone violence towards anyone, police, black people, white people, anyone of color, anyone not of color. Because that's not going to ever make this world or America what we want it to be."

NBA News Update: LeBron James reacts to Jamal Murray's flagrant foul in LA Lakers' Game 3 loss

Jamal Murray (right)

Early on during LA Lakers' outing against the Denver Nuggets, Jamal Murray inadvertently elbowed LeBron James in the face and that incident was ruled as a flagrant foul.

"I don't think it was blatant. I don't know his mindset, but I don't think he did it on purpose."

LeBron James was also quick to commend the Denver Nuggets on how they played against the LA Lakers in Game 3.

