NBA News Update: LeBron James rues LA Lakers' missed chance, Anthony Davis provides an injury update ahead of Sunday's Game 6

Game 5 of the 2020 NBA Finals was a grueling contest that went all the way to the wire. With 17 seconds on the clock, LeBron James had the chance to lead the LA Lakers to a victory against the Miami Heat who led by a point at the time. As LeBron drove to the basket, he dished the ball to a wide-open Danny Green who missed his shot. NBA news updates will point out that James passed up on the chance to have his MJ moment, but in reality, Green should have made that shot.

NBA News Update: LeBron James on having to live with LA Lakers' missed shot at the end of Game 5

Now that the Miami Heat have forced a Game 6, it's only natural for LeBron James to look back at what could've been had Danny Green knocked down his jumper.

Speaking to the media after the game, LeBron James pointed out that the LA Lakers got a good chance to clinch the game and the NBA Finals but missed it.

“We got a hell of a look to win the game and the series. It didn’t go down,” LeBron said.

“I wish he could have it again. I wish I could make a better pass. You just live with it,” @KingJames said about Danny Green’s missed 3-pointer — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) October 10, 2020

LeBron James mentioned that just because the last shot didn't fall, he isn't going to change his playing style in LA Lakers' next match:

“I’ve always played the game the same since I was a kid and I’ve had success doing it. I won’t let a play here or a play there change that.”

LeBron James finally shed some light on what went wrong for the LA Lakers and how the Miami Heat made the Purple and Gold pay for their mistakes.

"They make you pay for every mistake... and we have to understand that," LeBron added.

NBA News Update: Anthony Davis gives positive injury update ahead of Game 6

Anthony Davis gave the LA Lakers fans a huge scare when he went down late in the first quarter holding his right leg. It was later reported that Davis had reaggravated his right heel contusion issue. However, he had a positive update for the Purple and Gold during the post-match media availability.

“I’ll be fine on Sunday," Davis said.

Despite not being a 100% during Game 5, AD managed 28 points, 12 rebounds, 3 blocks, and 3 steals for LA Lakers. Hence, it was not surprising that he exuded confidence with the suggestion that his side was still in the driver's seat.

AD: "We still have to recognize that we’re up in the series, and we definitely need to use this as fuel (for Game 6) … we need to win 1, they need to win 2." — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) October 10, 2020

The LA Lakers will play Miami Heat in Game 6 of the 2020 NBA Finals on Sunday.

