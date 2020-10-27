NBA News Update: LeBron James could skip next season's restart, Patrick Mahomes wants Toronto Raptors to play out of Kansas City

To claim that the previous season was tough – especially on LA Lakers and Miami Heat – would be an understatement. The 2020 NBA Finals concluded as late as October 11 and as recent NBA news updates have pointed out, the league intends to start the new campaign on December 22. That's a break of little over two months and not so conducive for star athletes such as LeBron James who perform at the top of their game all season long.

NBA News Update: Danny Green says LeBron James and other LA Lakers players could skip NBA restart

Danny Green recently appeared on The Ringer's NBA Show podcast and opined on the December 22 restart date. Green stated that many guys including LeBron James could just opt out of participating early on. He explained:

"I think most guys – if we start in December – are like 'I'm not gonna be there.' ... Bron's been in the finals 10 years out of his 17 years which is unbelievable mentally. He's training to do that. To have that quick of a restart, I wouldn't expect to see him there. I wouldn't expect to see him for the first month of the season. ... I don't expect guys to be there or show up willingly."

Given the superstar that he is, LeBron James' opinions matter a lot when it comes to the proceedings of the league. So if he lobbies to push back the restart date, you can expect it to happen.

NBA News Update: Patrick Mahomes wants Toronto Raptors to come to Kansas City

Patrick Mahomes

The Toronto Raptors are still unsure of where they will be playing next season. Travel restriction from the US to Canada due to COVID-19 has complicated matters for the franchise. Reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes has extended an invitation though and wants the Raptors to play out of Kansas City.

Bring them to KC! 💪🏽 https://t.co/di5r6bIAh7 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) October 26, 2020

Kansas City Mayor Quintan Lucas has already responded to Mahomes' request.

Louisville's KFC Yum! Center has been considered as a potential home venue for the Toronto Raptors. But the players reportedly don't want to play in the city because of the killing of Breonna Taylor earlier this year.

