NBA News Update: LeBron James' son pokes fun at Clippers star, while teams in bubble remain concerned about 'false positive' tests

After a long wait for basketball fans around the world, the NBA is finally back.

The first high-profile game saw the LA Lakers defeating their city rivals LA Clippers 103-101. Despite LeBron James having a bad shooting night, Anthony Davis had 34 points and 8 rebounds in the important win.

The league has been careful and strict regarding the protocols being followed in the NBA bubble. The players have been asked to follow all the rules set up by the organization in the NBA bubble, but some regulations might prove to be detrimental to teams:

Sacramento Kings player returns inconclusive COVID-19 test result in the NBA bubble

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, one of the Sacramento Kings players tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. However, in the following tests conducted on Thursday and Friday, the player tested negative.

Following this, the Sacramento Kings player will be available for selection against the San Antonio Spurs. It is a key clash considering both the Western Conference teams are vying for a playoff berth. The Sacramento Kings sit at the tenth spot in the Western Conference, while the San Antonio Spurs occupy the twelfth spot.

Adrian Wojnarowski further added that organizations have feared inconclusive or “false positive” test results could play a role in the seeding games or playoffs, if a player is forced to sit out a game or more awaiting two negative test results in 48 hours in order to gain clearance for a return.

After the Sacramento Kings player’s report has come out, it is natural for the NBA teams to worry about the protocol set up by the organization. Teams can easily lose players for key matches where the majority of them will be playoff games.

Reporting with @MarcJSpears: The Sacramento Kings had a player test with an inconclusive result for Covid-19 on Wednesday, but successive negative test results Thursday and Friday are expected to allow for his availability against Spurs tonight. Player quarantined through today. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 31, 2020

Advertisement

Also read: 'I don't think anybody in the NBA cares if President Trump watches basketball' - Pelicans star JJ Redick after kneeling during the national anthem

LeBron James' son Bronny makes a cheeky remark about LA Clippers star

LeBron James' oldest son Bronny James is one of the most popular high school basketball players in the US. A lot is of expected of Bronny James, mostly because he is related to NBA legend and 3-time Championship winner LeBron James.

Recently, Bronny James made a remark about LA Clippers center and former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Joakim Noah. The LA Clippers added him to improve their squad depth and find a backup for starting centre Ivica Zubac. It is worth noting that the LeBron James-led LA Lakers defeated the LA Clippers recently.

Bronny was quoted as saying -

“Why does Joakim Noah look homeless? Go to the barbershop.”

Bronny James’ comments have amused a lot of NBA fans on the internet. LeBron James has not reacted to Bronny's comment and it would be interesting to see if former Chicago Bulls star Joakim Noah gives a reply to Bronny James’ remark.

Also read: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Utah Jazz Prediction & Match Preview - 1st August 2020