NBA News Update: 'LeBron James sucks' slogans heard at Donaldo Trump's final election rally after President's latest jibe at the star

One can safely say that NBA superstar LeBron James and US President Donald Trump have seldom agreed on anything. Now with just hours to go before the 2020 US Presidential election, President Donald Trump is making a final push to galvanize his supporters. In this NBA News Update, let's take a look at what the 45th American president said about LeBron James while berating the newly-crowned NBA champion for the league's low rating.

NBA News Update: Donald Trump fires another potshot at LeBron James while rallying his supporters

Donald Trump

The feud between NBA superstar LeBron James and US President Donald Trump is not a recent one; but it has gained a lot of traction of late.

LeBron James and Trump have gone back and forth with each other very publicly in recent times.

The NBA has worked tirelessly to promote voting in the country, with LeBron James at the vanguard of the movement. In that backdrop, any disagreement between the star and the President was bound to attract attention. Multiple NBA news updates have reported on the topic, and every comment made by either party in public in this regard has been well documented.

The president's rally crowd in Pennsylvania is now chanting "LeBron James sucks." Trump responds, "What a crowd!" — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 2, 2020

With the LA Lakers winning their 17th NBA Championship, their latest win dedicated to the late Kobe Bryant, the feud between LeBron James and the President seemed to have gone out of the limelight. In fact, many believed that, after years of raging on, the feud may finally be forgotten by both parties.

The LA Lakers recently won their 17th NBA Championship

That was until Donald Trump reignited the feud once again, taking the poor ratings in the recently-concluded NBA Finals as a reason to attack LeBron James.

Advertisement

It is no secret that the 2020 NBA finals had terrible ratings despite LeBron James being part of the series against the Miami Heat. It now seems that Donald Trump couldn't help but notice the same.

In a recent rally to persuade citizens to vote for him one final time before the commencement of the 2020 US elections, Donald Trump opined that the NBA Finals are 'boring' in his eyes and that he didn't watch a single shot.

Trump says he "felt badly for LeBron" that Finals ratings were down so much. He adds, "I didn't watch one shot. I get bored." — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 2, 2020

Donald Trump has made many comments on LeBron James. Recently, in Rush Limbaugh's radio show, he said this about the LA Lakers star:

"He’s a great basketball player, but people don’t want to see a guy that’s that way," said the President about LeBron James.

Advertisement

The President continued in this regard:

"They don’t want to see that. He’s a hater. You don’t want to sit down, watch a basketball game, and then watch somebody that hates your guts, okay."

With the negative backlash Donald Trump has received from such comments on LeBron James in the past, many assumed that the US President would refrain from taking any jibes at the LA Lakers player. However, considering the President's apparently biased attitude towards the Lakers player, this feud may not go away any time soon.