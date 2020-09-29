NBA News Update: "LeBron James is truly a nice guy", Skip Bayless lists 10 great things about the LA Lakers superstar

Skip Bayless's displeasure for LeBron James is well documented as the veteran sports talk show presenter never misses an opportunity to take potshots at the LA Lakers superstar. In the latest edition of NBA news update, however, Bayless praised LeBron James for various reasons on 'Undisputed'.

Bayless had to do so because he lost a bet to co-host Shannon Sharpe about who was going to win the NBA championship: LA Lakers or LA Clippers. Bayless also said ten things he liked about LeBron James. Let's take a look at them:

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Five

NBA News Update: Skip Bayless lists 10 great things about LeBron James

#1 LeBron James is the greatest high school basketball player ever

LeBron James' high school career was compared with that of Kareem Abdul- Jabbar's, with Skip Bayless asserting that the former has a better claim to the title of greatest high school basketball player ever.

#2 No player in the history of the NBA has dealt with the pressure of a debut as well as LeBron James has

Skip Bayless mentioned the fact that LeBron James was incredible on his debut night against Sacramento Kings, shooting 12/20 from the field and showing great composure for an 18-year-old.

#3 Since LeBron James entered the NBA, he has been the best passer in the league

Bayless has said that when it comes to passing, no NBA player has come close to being as good as LeBron James has since his debut, with Bayless' co-host, Shannon Sharpe agreeing with the former.

#4 LeBron James is the greatest driver of the basketball

Skip Bayless also spoke about how LeBron James' size and skill lets him dominate in the paint against opposition. In this regard, he was quoted as saying:

"A 6' 9," 260-pound freight engine, head full of steam driving towards the basket, I have never seen anything like that."

#5 No athlete has ever been a more consistent, powerful speaker on issues of race and social justice than LeBron James

LeBron James has used his elite status to educate people about social reform and equality, something he has done so throughout his illustrious career.

#6 LeBron James has stood up to the pressure of being an NBA player better than anyone else in the league

After multiple failures in key games, LeBron James bounced back against Miami Heat in the 2012 Conference Finals. After losing three consecutive games, LeBron James scored 45 points in game 6 for the Miami Heat.

#7 LeBron James was incredibly humble after he won his first NBA championship

Bayless pointed out that LeBron James was extremely down to earth after Miami Heat defeated OKC Thunder in the 2012 NBA Finals. James won his first NBA championship that year.

Even though people think I hate LeBron, and I hate the word “hate” because I do not hate him, all the things I said here I’ve said multiple times on this show and throughout my career. More @Undisputed, now on FS1 https://t.co/METzaXNfpU — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 29, 2020

#8 In 2013, LeBron James played a great game 7 against San Antonio Spurs

Skip Bayless gave credit to LeBron James for playing extremely well in Game 7 of the NBA Finals in 2013 against the former's favorite team San Antonio Spurs.

#9 LeBron James is the most durable superstar ever

On this topic, Skip Bayless was quoted as saying:

"No athlete takes care of his body as well as LeBron James does. He plays a contact sport, but I have never seen such a durable superstar. The only other athlete that comes to mind (in this regard) is Tom Brady."

#10 LeBron James should have been the MVP this season

For the final point, Bayless said that LeBron James should have won the MVP award this season. James was a close favorite to win the award but only received 16 first-place votes.

To wrap up the conversation, Skip Bayless added an 11th point by saying:

"LeBron James is truly a nice guy."

LeBron James and the LA Lakers play the Miami Heat in the 2020 NBA Finals. James is chasing his fourth ring while the Lakers will tie with Boston Celtics (17) for most NBA championships if they beat the Heat.