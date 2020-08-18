NBA News Update: LeBron James unveils Space Jam 2 jersey, Donovan Mitchell and Jamal Murray bump into each other after their battle on the court

With the NBA playoffs finally here, we got to see some excellent basketball today. The Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets had yet another overtime thriller while the Boston Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers. We got to see some excellent individual performances from Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum, and Luka Doncic. With all the playoff basketball mania, a lot of NBA news might not have made it to your feed.

Here are some NBA news updates that you might have missed.

In an interesting bit of NBA news, LeBron James unveils new Space Jam jersey

In some significant NBA news, the LeBron James Family Foundation released a 12-second long teaser of the upcoming Space Jam film. The teaser features NBA superstar LeBron James donning the special Space Jam jersey.

The jersey features the vintage Looney Tune colors and has 'Tune Squad' written on the front, just like Michael Jordan's jersey in the first installment of Space Jam back in 1996.

Would it be the Family Reunion without a special surprise?! @mavcarter gives our I Promise families the first ever look at @KingJames in his @spacejammovie ‘A New Legacy’ jersey! 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/XsPYL1dvcU — LeBron James Family Foundation (@LJFamFoundation) August 18, 2020

LeBron James' highly anticipated film Space Jam: A New Legacy is expected to come out on July 16th next year.

Jamal Murray and Donovan Mitchell run into each other in the bubble right after their first-round game

Jamal Murray in action for the Denver Nuggets

One of the peculiarities of being in the NBA bubble is that players belonging to different teams run into each other during their time off. This is not a sight we would see under normal circumstances, since teams usually depart to their respective hotels right after games, and such instances make for interesting NBA news stories.

One such hilarious incident was when Jamal Murray ran into Donovan Mitchell yesterday, right after they faced each other in Game 1 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Murray was quite surprised to see Mitchell as can be seen in this video.

Playoff life in the bubble is different!



Gotta run into the guy that just dropped 57 right after the game 😅



(via @BeMore27) pic.twitter.com/SWTWIZjEmT — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 17, 2020

The two stars made their way into NBA news on account of their brilliant performances on the night. Donovan Mitchell scored a monstrous 57 points while Jamal Murray had 36 in an overtime victory for the Denver Nuggets yesterday. This series promises to be one of the more competitive first-round match-ups and we hope to see more amazing performances from these two stars.

In other NBA news, players react to Porzingis' ejection

Kristaps Porzingis' dubious ejection made the NBA news headlines.

In tonight's blockbuster game against the LA Clippers, the Dallas Mavericks sorely missed their star Kristaps Porzingis, who was ejected early in the third quarter after racking up two technical fouls. The calls seemed dubious at best and NBA Twitter was not happy. LeBron James tweeted about the ejection and said:

Man that was BOGUS AS HELL MAN!!!!! Cmon man. 🤦🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 18, 2020

Dallas Mavericks' legend Dirk Nowitzki was not too pleased with the call either.

That ejection is super soft... — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) August 18, 2020

Nets point guard Spencer Dinwiddie was not happy about The Unicorn's ejection either.

No ejection in the playoffs man — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) August 18, 2020

If Porzingis had stayed in the game, the Mavericks would have had a great chance of beating the Clippers. The Mavericks ended up losing the game by just 8 points, and Rick Carlisle's side will look to upset the Clippers in the next two fixtures after giving them a run for their money in Game 1.

