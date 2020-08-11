NBA News Update: LeBron James has words of wisdom for Michael Porter Jr., President Trump lashes out after criticism from the NBA

Today's NBA games promise some great entertainment, with all four teams in contention for the play-in tournament in action. The Memphis Grizzlies are fighting to hold on to the eighth spot with the Portland Trail Blazers on their heels.

Teams that have qualified for the playoffs are fighting to position themselves better in the standings to get better match-ups in the postseason. With all the action on the court taking center stage, a lot of NBA news might slip right by.

Here are some of today's NBA news bits that you might have missed out on.

King James encourages Michael Porter Jr. to strive for greatness

Michael Porter Jr. in action in the NBA bubble

After yesterday's loss to the LA Lakers, Michael Porter Jr. posted a picture of himself in action against LeBron James with a caption saying "Learn and keep getting better."

LeBron James had words of wisdom for the young Nuggets star who has really come into his own here in the NBA bubble. He replied to the post encouraging him to keep working to never settle for anything less than greatness.

Michael Porter Jr & LeBron on IG pic.twitter.com/swyPtCcM6b — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) August 11, 2020

LeBron James, who is a 17-year veteran. knows a thing or two about greatness. Youngsters like Michael Porter Jr. look up to the all-time NBA legend and it is great to see LeBron actively helping the next generation of stars to flourish.

In other NBA news, President Trump lashes out at NBA once again

It is no secret that President Donald Trump is unfond of NBA players who regularly criticize him. When asked about this criticism he said that NBA people are "very, very nasty and frankly, very dumb."

Asked about NBA people criticizing him, Trump said some NBA people are "very, very nasty and frankly, very dumb." — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 11, 2020

Trump has been a critic of the NBA players kneeling during the national anthem. He has also decried the NBA's relation with China, who have been under criticism from the global public on a number of issues.

Brooklyn Nets to start looking for a new head coach after this NBA season

LA Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd

The Brooklyn Nets plan on looking for a new coach after the end of this season. With a strong line-up including Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, the Nets will be looking for a coach suitable for their superstar players.

Sources: The Brooklyn Nets will start a full head coaching search at end of season to choose who will lead Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and an expected title contender.



New details, candidates on @TheAthleticNBA: https://t.co/eK1BC1D6bu — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 11, 2020

According to recent NBA news buzz, some of the candidates being considered are Jason Kidd, Ty Lue, and Jeff Van Gundy. The Nets expect to be a title contender next year and will be looking for a seasoned NBA coach to get them a ring next year.

In other NBA news......

Orlando Magic forward, Terrence Ross, who had earlier left the NBA bubble for non-COVID medical testing, has now returned and is undergoing the mandatory quarantine as per the league's regulations.

Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross has rejoined the bubble after negative, non-COVID-19 test results and is in quarantine protocol. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 11, 2020

LA Clippers' big man Montrezl Harrell also returned to the NBA bubble and announced it with an Instagram story and a tweet.

I’m back!!!!!!!! — Montrezl Harrell (@MONSTATREZZ) August 10, 2020

