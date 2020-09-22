NBA News Update: Marcus Smart speaks for the first time following Boston Celtics locker room argument, Nick Nurse's massive contract details revealed

After going down 2-0 in the Eastern Conference finals, the Boston Celtics showed incredible resilience against Miami Heat in game 3 to reduce arrears. With the series set to resume on Wednesday, the Celtics will be looking to clinch another game and draw parity in the tie. With so much going on in the bubble, it may be difficult to keep up with the latest NBA news updates.

Here are some NBA news updates that may not have made it to your feed:

NBA News Update: Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart and Brad Stevens speak to the media

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat - Game Three

Ahead of a pivotal game 4 clash, Boston Celtics' head coach Brad Stevens and combo guard Marcus Smart had a media session. When asked about the locker room argument in the Celtics camp after game 2, Smart said:

"It was electrifying. We're a family. It happens between families. We weren't supposed to be happy down 0-2."

Marcus Smart then explained how the Boston Celtics were able to contain Goran Dragic in game 3 after the latter had excellent performances in games 1 and 2.

"You can't let him be comfortable. In Games 1 and 2 he was very comfortable. We tried to make him uncomfortable right from the start in Game 3."

Head coach Brad Stevens then took over and spoke about Boston Celtics' best lineup.

"The hard thing about that is that we never really had all five of them available at the same time. The idea was that we have to get those guys on the court together as much as possible."

Boston Celtics will have a task on hand in game 4 as the Miami Heat will be looking to bounce back from defeat.

Nick Nurse's contract extension's worth with the Toronto Raptors revealed

Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors - Game Seven

In other NBA news update, Raptors coach Nick Nurse signed a new multi-year contract extension on Tuesday — a deal that would pay him around $8 million per year, according to Shams Charania of 'The Athletic'. That makes Nurse one of the highest-paid coaches in the NBA. Nurse recently received the NBA 2019-20 Coach of the Year award.

Stephen A Smith takes a shot at LA Clippers

Anthony Davis hit a huge shot at the end of regulation time to ensure that the LA Lakers won a thriller of a game against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference finals.

Eminent sports media personality Stephen A Smith shared his thoughts on the clutch play on ESPN show 'First Take' where he was quoted as saying:

"If he proved anything it's that he's not a Los Angeles Clipper."

The Lakers are 2-0 up against the Denver Nuggets and will be looking to extend their advantage and advance to the NBA finals.