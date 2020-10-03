NBA News Update: Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo ruled out for Game 2, Chris Bosh reveals what makes LA Lakers star LeBron James underappreciated

After winning Game 1, the LA Lakers will be looking to move a step closer to their 17th NBA Championship win when they take on the Miami Heat in a few hours. The Lakers were dominant in Game 1, winning the tie with a double-digit differential. In the latest edition of the NBA news update, we will bring you updates with regard to the recent developments ahead of the pivotal Game 2 of the 2020 NBA Finals.

NBA News Update: Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo ruled out of Game 2 against the LA Lakers

2020 NBA Finals - Game One

An already injury-ridden Miami Heat has been dealt another blow, as NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski has reported that center Bam Adebayo is listed as doubtful for Game 2 and won't be making an appearance.

Erik Spoelstra's men have encountered some terrible injury luck in the NBA finals, with veteran point guard Goran Dragic already out due to a plantar fascia tear in his left foot.

Swingman Jimmy Butler is also nursing a minor injury but will be available. Former Portland Trail Blazers center Meyers Leonard is expected to start instead of Bam Adebayo in Game 2.

Miami Heat All-Star Bam Adebayo (shoulder) will miss Game 2 of the NBA Finals vs. Lakers tonight, but there remains hope that he could return for Game 3 on Sunday, sources tell ESPN. The Heat have listed him as doubtful for tonight. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 2, 2020

Miami Heat legend Chris Bosh praises LeBron James for improving his teammates

In another NBA news update, LA Lakers talisman LeBron James' former teammate Chris Bosh made an appearance on the popular basketball show 'The Jump' recently. Chatting with host Rachel Nichols, Bosh spoke about a variety of topics, including his good friend LeBron James.

When asked about how Erik Spoelstra had the Miami Heat playing positionless basketball, Bosh emphasized on the importance of having James in the team and explained how easy LeBron makes the game for his teammates. He said:

"When you have a player like him [LeBron James], he makes the game easy for you. That's one thing he doesn't get enough credit for. Unless you play with him, you won't understand he easy he makes the game for his teammates, and that's from the 1st guy to the 15th guy, on the bench."

Chris Bosh and LeBron James had a great spell with the Miami Heat, winning two NBA Championships and reaching four finals in as many years. Their partnership ended after LeBron James left for the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.

