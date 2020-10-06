NBA News Update: Miami Heat stars Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic provide an update on their injuries ahead of pivotal Game 4

After a morale-boosting Game 3 win against the LA Lakers, Miami Heat will be looking to clinch the pivotal Game 4 and tie the series at 2-2. It will require some heroics from star shooting guard Jimmy Butler, who will be facing the LeBron James-led team without Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo. In the latest edition of the NBA news update, the two injured Miami Heat stars gave an update on their availability for the next match.

NBA News Update: Miami Heat stars speak to media ahead of crucial Game 4

2020 NBA Finals - Game Three

Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic have been at the center of all media attention since Game 1, as Miami Heat fans and neutrals are hoping that the duo make a return in the NBA finals. Adebayo gave an update on his injury status today and said:

“I’m getting better. It’s up to the medical staff… I’m trying to get back as quickly as possible. It’s really day-to-day. When they say I’m ready to play I’ll be out there.”

Dragic, on the other hand, sounded less optimistic about his return. He was quoted saying:

“I’m doing everything I can do. It does feel better than when it happened but we’ll see. I don’t have a timetable yet... the only thing I can do right now is on top of my treatments. I’m doing that 24/7.”

Bam Adebayo on Jimmy Butler: "A lot of people don't know about Jimmy, including his teammates. We don't really see him because he's in his room making Big Face Coffee." — Sean Highkin (@highkin) October 5, 2020

It is an understatement to say that Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo could have made a world of difference in this series. Here's an interesting stat highlighting their importance to the Heat - Dragic was the leading scorer for the Miami Heat in the first-round series against the Indiana Pacers. On the other hand, Bam Adebayo scored the most points for them in the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics.

Other members of the Miami Heat team also addressed the media, with the most noteworthy ones being the star of Game 3, Jimmy Butler, and rookie Tyler Herro. The latter has been rewarded with a starting berth by head coach Erik Spoelstra in the absence of Goran Dragic.

Tyler Herro, on his now famous Game 3 snarl: "I've never made that face before in my entire life. Kind of just happened." — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) October 5, 2020

