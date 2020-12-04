NBA News Update: Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer says "Championship or Bust" isn't how he would describe next season

As the NBA season gets closer to tip-off, we are learning more and more about how sides will set up this year and what their expectations are. Training camps are taking place across the league in the build-up to preseason, and several players and coaches have been speaking to the press. In the latest NBA News, we have a look at how Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer is viewing this season for his side. NBA Rumors around the franchise have highlighted their determination to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo happy.

NBA News Update: Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer discusses Championship credentials and Jrue Holiday

Milwaukee Bucks v Washington Wizards

One team that we can expect to see do well again this season are the Milwaukee Bucks. The franchise have not won an Eastern Conference title since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar brought the franchise to glory. The Bucks are desperate to live up to their billing in the playoffs and more importantly, keep their star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

However, in NBA News, Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer while talking to the press today played down rumors that it was a now or never situation for his side. Budenholzer stated that "Championship or bust" wasn't the phrase he would use. Rather, he said this is a group with the talent and hunger to win a Championship. The head coach also said he felt fortunate to be in the mix to be the last team standing.

The Milwaukee Bucks dropped out of the playoffs to the Miami Heat in the Semi-finals in what was another disappointing postseason display. Their struggle to replicate the dominance they enjoy in the regular season has continued to raise concerns about Antetokounmpo's future. However, the franchise have gone all out this offseason, frequently involved in NBA News, to keep the Greek in Milwaukee.

.@Jrue_Holiday11 on joining @Khris22m & @Giannis_An34:



“I want a chance to put a ring on my finger and you can see in their eyes they do too.”



Holiday called the @Bucks a ‘perfect fit’ with a winning culture. Important to note Holiday was the 2020 NBA Teammate of the Year. pic.twitter.com/BUwPQVvWCK — Stephen Watson (@WISN_Watson) December 3, 2020

Budenholzer discussed new addition to the team, Jrue Holiday, in his press conference, saying Holiday was unique and that he will be a perfect fit for the team. The acquisition could prove to be a stroke of genius from the Bucks. Jrue Holiday is an elite defender who also provides 19 points and 6 assists - a clear upgrade on Eric Bledsoe who was used in the trade. Holiday can form a legitimate big three in Milwaukee with Antetokounmpo and Middleton.

Despite making an active effort to make Giannis happy, the Bucks will have to wait anxiously to see if the Power Forward will sign a max contract extension. If he decides not to, however, the likelihood of him staying may hang on their Championship run this year.