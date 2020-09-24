NBA News Update: Players from LA Lakers share their thoughts on the Breonna Taylor case verdict, Frank Vogel notifies on injuries ahead of Game 4

After a disheartening defeat in Game 3, the LA Lakers will be looking to make amends in the next tie. The Lakers left it too late and saw their two-game advantage get cut to one after Jamal Murray's heroic performance. In this edition of the NBA news update, we have the latest from LA Lakers head coach Frank Vogel and guard Alex Caruso's interaction with the media ahead of the pivotal Game 4 against the Denver Nuggets.

NBA News Update: Alex Caruso and Danny Green share thoughts on Breonna Taylor verdict

Los Angeles Lakers v Portland Trail Blazers - Game Four

After a long struggle and politicized movement, the verdict of Breonna Taylor's case was announced today. LA Lakers guards Alex Caruso and Danny Green expressed their disappointment on the court's decision. When asked about his thoughts on the result, Caruso said:

"I try to imagine if that were one of my sisters. The results of what happened aren't significant enough."

The same question was then put in front of Danny Green, who communicated his displeasure on the subject and took us through the interaction that happened between the LA Lakers.

"Bron texted the group chat that there was about to be an announcement made … nobody was happy about it. It was disappointing in a sense of something was done, but it wasn’t enough. It’s a tough one."

Like Caruso and Green, the NBA fraternity has been quite vocal about the verdict on Breonna Taylor's case. NBA stars took to their social media accounts to express their thoughts on the matter.

Advertisement

We have a responsibility. We have an opportunity. We can’t stop.



Sign up now to become a poll worker on Election Day >> https://t.co/aWQgxYWQPF pic.twitter.com/OEmetqn6RI — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) September 23, 2020

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors: Buddy Hield not happy as sixth man for Sacramento Kings

LA Lakers news: Frank Vogel gives an injury update on Danny Green and Alex Caruso

Los Angeles Lakers v Portland Trail Blazers - Game Three

In other LA Lakers news, head coach Frank Vogel took part in a media interaction and provided an injury update on the LA Lakers players. According to Vogel, Alex Caruso will likely get a precautionary MRI for a sore right wrist, but he's listed as probable, and they expect that he'll play in Game 4. Danny Green has a finger injury as well but he'll be involved in the action tomorrow.

Vogel was then asked about the LA Lakers' performance in Game 3 and what needed to change ahead of Game 4. He responded by saying:

"We didn’t play our best game. We weren’t as sharp as we could have been (especially) to start the game; as a result, we created a deficit for ourselves that was tough to overcome."

LA Lakers and Denver Nuggets play Game 4 on Thursday.

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors: Montrezl Harrell could be a much-needed defensive anchor for the Golden State Warriors