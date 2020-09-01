NBA News Update: Players reunited with their families in the bubble, LeBron James heaps praise on Chris Paul

NBA playoff action continues to take center stage with two major upsets in Monday night's games. The OKC Thunder took Game 6 from the Houston Rockets while the Miami Heat beat the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the second round.

With all the attention on the games, many NBA news bits might not have made it to your feed. Here are some NBA news updates you might have missed out on.

NBA players finally reunited with their families in the bubble

Fred VanVleet was finally reunited with his family in the NBA bubble

In major NBA news, families of players have finally cleared quarantine and are now allowed to visit players in the NBA bubble. The league has also allowed players to have one family member in attendance for games.

We got to see young Liam Antetokounmpo on the sidelines watching his father play in Game 1 of the second round on Monday.

Giannis' son Liam wearing his dad's jersey courtside ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lvoJtEd6tr — ESPN (@espn) September 1, 2020

Toronto Raptors' shooter Fred VanVleet met his children after more than two months. In a video that is now going viral, we can see how happy his children were to finally meet their dad again.

“I love you daddy” 🥺



Fred VanVleet seeing his kids for the first time in months.



(via IG/shontaineal_) pic.twitter.com/S930KLxNDI — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) August 31, 2020

Miami Heat guard Jimmy Butler, on the other hand, has not invited any of his family members to the NBA bubble. He explained that this is merely a business trip for him.

Jimmy Butler saying the bubble is a business trip and he didn’t want his family there is as Jimmy Butler as it gets. I love it pic.twitter.com/98J4qo9Pk7 — Bobby Reagan (@BarstoolReags) September 1, 2020

Jimmy Butler has made it clear, time and again, that he is serious about winning the NBA title for the Miami Heat. This is just another example of his resolve.

LeBron James praises Chris Paul for clutch Game 6 performance

Chris Paul guarding LeBron James

Chris Paul had a phenomenal night against the Houston Rockets as the OKC Thunder won 104-100. Paul scored crucial points in the final minutes of the game to lead his team to a Game 7. LeBron James lauded Paul's effort on Twitter after the game.

CP3!!!!!!! Put some respect on his name and more! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 1, 2020

If the OKC Thunder beat the Houston Rockets in Game 7, we will get to see the two veterans - LeBron James and Chris Paul - take each other on in the second round of the Western Conference.

In other NBA news, Embiid posts a strange comment on Twitter

In other NBA news, Jimmy Butler put up a game-winning 40-point performance against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1. His former 76ers teammate Joel Embiid was the first to praise his performance on Twitter. Embiid also had an enigmatic Twitter post that merely said 'IF....'.

IF...... — Joel “Do a 180” Embiid??? (@JoelEmbiid) September 1, 2020

Many fans speculate that Embiid is wondering what might have been the case if he had joined Jimmy Butler in Miami.

We look forward to bringing more NBA news updates about players reuniting with their families in the bubble.

