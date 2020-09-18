NBA News Update: Skip Bayless taunts LeBron James as Miami Heat win, league grants extended rest after Game 3

NBA analyst Skip Bayless takes center stage in yet another NBA news update as he somehow found a way to take a jibe at LeBron James after the Miami Heat beat the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Bayless is infamous for constantly pulling the LA Lakers star's leg and taunting him at every opportunity he gets. On this occasion, though, he connected LeBron James to an event he had zero involvement in, something that irked the fans of the NBA legend.

In other news, the NBA authorities decided to grant an extended period of rest after Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics. The news comes soon after the conclusion of Game 2, which saw the Miami Heat take a 2-0 lead over their opponents.

NBA News Update: Skip Bayless takes another jibe at LeBron James

Skip Bayless is one of the most popular NBA analysts

The Miami Heat completed yet another comeback as they beat the Boston Celtics 106-101 to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals series.

Everyone around the league reacted to the Heat's incredible never-say-die spirit and expressed their disappointment at the way the Celtics continued to lose focus down the stretch. However, NBA analyst Skip Bayless was intent on serving his own agenda against LeBron James.

WHO NEEDS LEBRON IN MIAMI? — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 18, 2020

As the Miami Heat celebrated another famous victory, Skip Bayless called out LeBron James, claiming that the franchise didn't need him to win a championship. A former Heat player himself, LeBron James left the franchise in 2014, after which the team has failed to legitimately challenge for an NBA championship until now.

WHO NEEDS THE CLIPPERS WHEN YOU HAVE THE HEAT? — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 18, 2020

Bayless also poked fun at the LA Clippers franchise, saying that their exit from the 2020 NBA playoffs is irrelevant given the way the Miami Heat have been performing.

NBA News Update: League grants extended rest period after Game 3 between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics

The remaining teams have been in the bubble for over 2 months now

In the latest NBA news update, the league has decided to grant an extended period of rest after the conclusion of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics.

Game 3 is scheduled to tip off on the 19th of September (Saturday), while Game 4 is now scheduled for the 23rd of September (Wednesday). This means that the players will have an extended 3-day rest period.

Game 4 was previously scheduled to tip off on Monday, as one would expect. However, the NBA has decided to postpone it so as to not clash with Monday Night Football. NBA ratings have taken a hit of late, and this is a measure taken to ensure viewers are not split between two sporting events.

