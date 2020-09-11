NBA News Update: Spencer Dinwiddie on Steve Nash's biggest challenge with the Brooklyn Nets, Kevin Durant names his favorite young players

The Brooklyn Nets were the focal point of NBA news updates last week following the blockbuster hiring of Steve Nash as their head coach.

The Nets' star player Kevin Durant missed out on the entire 2019-20 season as he's recovering from an Achilles injury. In a recent podcast, Durant spoke about his favorite young players to watch in basketball.

In this NBA news update, we also cover Spencer Dinwiddie's thoughts on Steve Nash's tasks as head coach of the Brooklyn Nets.

NBA News Update: Devonte' Graham, Zach LaVine, and Porzingis among Kevin Durant's favorites

Toronto Raptors v Charlotte Hornets

Kevin Durant was a part of JJ Redick's podcast 'The Old Man and the Three' recently, where he talked about various players and teams in the NBA. When asked about the young guys who have impressed the 31-year-old the most, Durant said:

"Devonte' Graham impressed me. He's developing into a really good player. Zach LaVine, I think he has superstar potential along with Kristaps Porzingis. Watching him (Porzingis) in the bubble was just incredible"

Durant further praised Kristaps Porzingis for his toughness, and his will to play harder and stronger. The Dallas Mavericks star had an incredible run in the NBA bubble, where he averaged almost 30 points and 10 rebounds per game.

Kristaps Porzingis this season



Before the bubble:

19.2 PPG

9.5 RPG

54.0 TS%



In the bubble:

29.4 PPG

10.2 RPG

57.2 TS% pic.twitter.com/oHDpXnu2bx — StatMuse (@statmuse) August 9, 2020

It is also interesting to note that fans have compared Porzingis' playing style to that of Kevin Durant's. Both the players are super tall, can defend well, can dribble the ball and shoot from long range. In the coming years, it'll be interesting to see if Porzingis can attain success at the playoffs level as Durant did.

NBA News Update: 'Coaching the Brooklyn Nets is mostly about managing the egos,' says Spencer Dinwiddie

Atlanta Hawks v Brooklyn Nets

In other NBA news update, Spencer Dinwiddie has talked about what the key responsibilities of their coach would be next season as Steve Nash undertakes his job as the coach of the Brooklyn Nets.

Spencer Dinwiddie says about coaching in the NBA:



“It’s like 80% psychologist, 10% temperament, 10% x’s and o’s. It’s mostly about managing the egos.“



https://t.co/lBz4tqr0dw — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) September 11, 2020

The Brooklyn Nets' team is filled with talent, and are spearheaded by their dynamic duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Dinwiddie thinks that Nash's biggest challenge would be managing the egos of the Nets' stars and playing the role of a psychologist.

Given that Irving and Durant have had some history with locker room controversies in the past, developing a conducive atmosphere in the team will be the Brooklyn Nets' biggest priority.

NBA News Update: Teams pay homage to the victims of 9/11

The 11th of September marks the 19th anniversary of the tragic attack on New York. Basketball players and teams showed their respect to all the victims of the attacks by remembering them today. The Brooklyn Nets were among the many teams who paid homage to the lives lost.

The New York Knicks also shared a tweet remembering everyone who was impacted by of the tragic incident.

Today, we remember and honor the many lives impacted on this day 19 years ago.



New York, we will never forget, and we will always stand strong together. pic.twitter.com/cl7VN00LcI — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) September 11, 2020

This day is even more significant to the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks, as both the teams and their arenas were only a few miles away from World Trade Center which was destroyed nineteen years ago.