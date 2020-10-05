NBA News Update: Stephen A Smith critical of LeBron James' action following LA Lakers' Game 3 defeat, Chris Bosh comes out in support of the King

After conceding Game 1 and Game 2, the injury-riddled Miami Heat made a strong comeback in Game 3 against the LA Lakers and LeBron James, thanks to an inspired performance by Jimmy Butler. Butler finished the match with a 40-point triple-double, and the Heat will be expecting the same kind of performance from him in Game 4. With that said, let's check out the latest edition of NBA news update ahead of a pivotal fourth game in the finals.

NBA News Update: Stephen A Smith and Chris Bosh react to LeBron James walking off the court

2020 NBA Finals - Game Three

After a surprising loss in Game 3, LeBron James was seen exiting the court with 10 seconds still left to run on the shot clock. This move drew a variety of reactions from the fans and the media. Chris Bosh, LeBron James' former teammate, also reacted to the incident on basketball talk show 'First Take.' Bosh said:

"I mean it's game 3. I have been really mad in these situations too. And I know it's the finals, everything will get blown out of proportion. The game was over, and yeah if your best player is mad and he walked off the court, I understand that. He has done that before and will do it again. It's emotion."

Bosh continued, talking about what LeBron James' legacy would be if LA Lakers won the series. He stated:

"I mean, you know he is one of the greatest of all time. I said it a couple of days ago, about Mount Rushmore of the league. But I think if you look at everything he has done for the game, he has a lot of ball left in him. The impact of he has had on youth and the culture of basketball, he is one of the greatest of all time."

Television personality Stephen A Smith had also shared his thoughts on LeBron James walking off the court and wasn't pleased with King James' actions. He said:

"There are other games in the series to be played. It's a big deal because it is LeBron. LeBron James has created an incredibly high standard for himself. It's just not common for him, it's not the kind of thing he does."

LeBron James and the LA Lakers expressed their disappointment after the loss in the post-match media session and will be looking to bouncing back in Game 4.

Jimmy Butler is the first player to outscore, outrebound and out-assist LeBron James in a Finals game, including LeBron's teammates. Via Elias. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) October 5, 2020

League announces winners of NBA Cares Community Assist Award

Oklahoma City Thunder v Phoenix Suns

Harrison Barnes, Jaylen Brown, George Hill, Chris Paul, and Dwight Powell have been named as recipients of the NBA Cares Community Assist Award for the 2019-20 season by the NBA. They were rewarded for their work in helping their communities amid the COVID-19 pandemic and social justice causes

Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown was quite vocal during the Black Lives Matter protests, while Chris Paul has done some great work as the President of the NBPA.

NBA says Harrison Barnes, Jaylen Brown, George Hill, Chris Paul and Dwight Powell have received the 2019-20 NBA Cares Community Assist Award “in recognition of their continued commitment to positively impacting their communities through sustained effort.” pic.twitter.com/4pgOFDfTaV — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) October 5, 2020

