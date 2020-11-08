NBA News Update: Twitter explodes as stars from around the league congratulate President-elect Joe Biden on his election victory

Joe Biden recently beat Donald Trump to become the 46th President of the United States of America. While Biden has come to power at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic is still wrecking havoc, eminent personalities around the world, including NBA stars, have rejoiced and congratulated the President-elect. More on the same in our latest NBA news update.

The 77-year-old's victory came after a long period of uncertainty, with many fearing the that the re-election of Donald Trump could be on the cards. However, with Joe Biden clinching the race by crossing 270 electoral votes in the state of Pennsylvania, several NBA players took to Twitter to react publicly to the development.

NBA News Update: Players from around the league react with memes and messages to celebrate Joe Biden's Presidential victory

Joe Biden

After it was announced by news channels across the United States that Joe Biden had won the Presidential election, players from around the NBA took to Twitter to share their feelings. Here are some of their reactions.

I hope trump supporters come to their senses on the type of PERSON Trump is. — Brandon Goodwin (@goodysav) November 7, 2020

As seen in the player tweets in this NBA news update, players from around the league are absolutely ecstatic that Joe Biden has won the Presidential election. Donald Trump has been known to be a very controversial figure, and it seems that his departure has only brought happiness to most stars in the league.

Advertisement

YO we back up in there my G!!! I’m taking my tequila and vino too! 😁😁😁 🥃🥃🍷🍷 — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 7, 2020

Breath of fresh air.... 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Pizza5VLx6 — LaMarcus Aldridge (@aldridge_12) November 7, 2020

The NBA players especially care about the results of the US Presidential election and Joe Biden winning because they can now look forward to the tradition of the champions going to the White House to meet the new President.

Advertisement

It is noteworthy to mention that the NBA extensively asked people to exercise their votes in the election, with LeBron James at the forefront of the movement.

Congrats to the New President and Vice President of the United States of America @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris ... Like I said before, love my City 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/NnoOWcoKxg — Ben Simmons (@BenSimmons25) November 7, 2020

Thus, it should come as no surprise that social media is absolutely buzzing from the reactions of various NBA players.

Advertisement

NBA News Update: Reactions continue to pour in as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris becomes the first-ever female to be elected to the post

Kamala Harris

It is a proud day for the United States, as Kamala Harris will reportedly become the new Vice President of the country, the first ever female to occupy the post. Here are some of the NBA players' reactions in this regard.

I am extremely excited to have @JoeBiden as president but growing up with my mother and sister two black women! For them to have someone like @KamalaHarris leading the charge man is truly incredible not just for black people but for BLACK WOMEN! ✊🏾💯 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) November 7, 2020

This is a moment the country NEEDED and a moment Women DESERVED. https://t.co/2kcVfKDCVn — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) November 7, 2020

Considering Harris' monumental achievement, players from around the NBA showed nothing but happiness in their reactions.

Advertisement

No bad energy!!!!!! This is a post only for love and positivity for our new President @joebiden & Vice President @kamalaharris. If your energy is bad, you know where that unfollow button is, and the block button does work as well. 😎✌🏽🧘🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/3bVRTTSCr5 — Tobias Harris (@tobias31) November 7, 2020

The US may be going through a challenging time at the moment. But considering the NBA players' reactions following the wins of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, better times could lie ahead.