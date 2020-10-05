NBA News Update: "When Elton called, it was an easy decision," Doc Rivers on Philadelphia 76ers job, Joel Embiid-Ben Simmons partnership and more

After a disappointing end to their postseason that saw them getting swept at the hands of bitter rivals Boston Celtics, the Philadelphia 76ers decided to part ways with head coach Brett Brown after seven years. He has since been replaced by former LA Clippers coach Doc Rivers who addressed the media today. In this latest edition of the NBA news update, let's take a look at the main talking points of the presser.

The first question that Doc Rivers faced was about the Philadelphia 76ers' star point-guard Ben Simmons who had missed the 4-0 mauling at the hands of the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs. When asked about the Australian guard's best position on the court, Rivers responded by saying:

“I don’t get lost in the minutes, I don’t get lost in what positions guys play...we score points in a lot of different ways.”

The conversation then veered to Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons' partner in crime at the Philadelphia 76ers. When asked about Embiid, Rivers said:

"Watching him on film last couple of days is exciting... I think he is an dominant big man and will be a dominant big man for me."

Doc Rivers also delved on a bevy of other topics like the Philadelphia 76ers' shooting woes and team chemistry going forward. The former Boston Celtics man answered all the questions quite confidently as he looks like a man on a mission.

Doc Rivers and the Philadelphia 76ers will be looking to contend for an NBA championship next year. The team has two superstars in Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. General manager Elton Brand is working on surrounding these two stars with the right role players.

Rivers asked on whether the team has enough shooting, relays an old message Red Auerbach gave to him: “If they can’t do it, don’t do it.” Says if they don’t have the shooting, they have to make up for it with motion, or size, or whatever they can leverage to win. — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) October 5, 2020

According to reports, Mike D'Antoni was also considered for the Philadelphia 76ers head coach role, but the 76ers made a move for Rivers as soon as news of him departing the LA Clippers broke out.