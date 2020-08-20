NBA news update: Zero new COVID-19 positive cases, Kendrick Perkins reacts to a controversial remark about LeBron James' legacy

Since the restart of the NBA season in the Orlando bubble, the organization has taken strict measures to counter the Coronavirus. Rules and regulations like mandatory quarantine after entering the bubble and wearing of masks has helped the league in preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the NBA bubble.

Zero NBA players test positive for Coronavirus in the latest round of testing

No NBA player has tested positive for coronavirus out of 341 tested at Orlando campus since last results were announced Aug. 12. In the event that a player on the NBA campus returns a confirmed positive test in the future, he will be isolated until he is cleared for leaving isolation under the rules established by the NBA and the Players Association.

This news will be welcomed by the organization as the NBA playoffs have begun. Two players tested positive upon arrival in Florida in July. Since then, no NBA player has tested positive for the Coronavirus. The NBA bubble currently has sixteen teams, all competing in the NBA playoffs.

We have already seen some upsets in the NBA playoffs. The Milwaukee Bucks, who had the best record in the NBA, lost to the minnows Orlando Magic. In the western conference, the Portland Trail Blazers registered a shocking win over the LeBron James led LA Lakers who had ended the regular season as the first-placed team in the western conference.

Also read: "It was supposed to go like Michael Jordan’s career" - Dwyane Wade on why LA Lakers star LeBron James received hate for joining Miami

Zero again: No NBA player has tested positive for coronavirus out of 341 tested at Orlando campus since last results were announced Aug. 12. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 19, 2020

Paul Pierce makes a controversial remark on LeBron James' legacy

After the defeat against Portland Trail Blazers, Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce exclaimed that LeBron James' legacy will take a huge hit if he loses in the first round of the NBA playoffs. The former Boston Celtics small forward made an appearance on the ESPN show "First Take" on Wednesday morning and spoke to eminent sports media personality Stephen A Smith and Max Kellerman.

Advertisement

I love you to death @paulpierce34 but Lebron’s LEGACY is already carved in Stone. WE ARE NOT ABOUT TO DO THIS TODAY! https://t.co/yEAwO6obfd — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) August 19, 2020

Paul Pierce's former Boston Celtics teammate Kendrick Perkins was unhappy with his statement and he shared his thoughts on the matter through his social media account. The former Boston Celtics centre was quick to point out that LeBron James' legacy is already set in stone and the current series between LA Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers will have no effect on it at all.

Also read: Kenny Smith says Damian Lillard has better shooting range than Steph Curry, Warriors superstar responds