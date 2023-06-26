NBA News - Victor Wembanyama reverses decision to play in the FIBA World Cup

Victor Wembanyama has taken a U-turn on his decision to represent France at the FIBA World Cup this summer. According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the No. 1 pick will instead take time off from international duty to work on his rookie season with the San Antonio Spurs.

Wembanyama deemed it a "necessary sacrifice" to decide against playing for France while claiming it was "frustrating for him" to make that call. Here's what he said in a statement (via L'Equipe):

"It would not be realistic in terms of development and not prudent in terms of health. I hope people will understand. It's frustrating for me, too. The France team is still central for me. I want to win as many titles as possible with the team. But I think it's a necessary sacrifice."

The French were among the top contenders to win it all at the FIBAs. They were the silver medalists in the last edition of the tournament.

Victor Wembanyama played 62 games in his final season with the Metropolitans 92 in the French League. According to Windhorst, Wembanyama was planning to play 170 games in 24 months with the Spurs and in the 2024 Olympics for France next year, making his appearance at this year's FIBA World Cup unlikely.

The FIBA World Cup is scheduled in August and September, a month before the new NBA season tips off.

San Antonio Spurs didn't have a say in Victor Wembanyama's decision to not play for France

The San Antonio Spurs have received flak for load management over the last few years. While resting key players benefitted the team in making a deep playoff run, it wasn't a favored trend among fans and for the business of the NBA.

However, other teams and players followed the Spurs in doing so. With Victor Wembanyama deciding against playing for France, some may point the finger at the Spurs for his decision not to go on International duty. However, Wembanyama cleared the air during his interview with L'Equipe that the Spurs were ready to support whatever call he made.

Wembanyama consulted his personal medical staff as well, who believed it was best for him to focus on his debut NBA season instead. The No. 1 pick has come in as the most hyped prospect since LeBron James in 2003.

Wembanyama has handled all of the outside noise well so far, so it isn't surprising that he's already looking to preserve himself ahead of his anticipated NBA debut. Due to his lanky frame, concerns have been raised about his durability. However, with Wembanyama already managing his workload, he should be able to play through the season healthy, barring any impact injuries.

