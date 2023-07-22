"He knows China is his only shot at a Championship" - Jimmy Butler catching insane fanbase overseas has fans reacting hilariously

NBA superstar Jimmy Butler recently took an overseas trip to China, where he pulled up to a local park to hoop with some fans. The reaction to Butler's arrival was absolutely electrifying, with fans online quick to take note of the massive crowd surrounding the six-time All-Star.

In addition to a packed park, Jimmy Butler had dozens of rows of fans encircled around the court, some even on the second-floor balconies watching the action. In the nearly 90-second clip, Butler can be seen getting an insane welcome from fans in attendance.

NBA fans were quick to provide their reactions on Twitter.

Other NBA superstars besides Jimmy Butler who have received huge reactions in China

Over the course of the last few decades, other NBA superstars have traveled overseas to China several times and received incredible reactions. Two of the most notable are Nike's own Kobe Bryant and Adidas' Derrick Rose, who both have wildly popular shoes in China.

When Kobe Bryant went to China, his physical therapist said that she had never seen anything like the reaction Bryant got. With crowds following him wherever he went like the Pied Piper, Bryant essentially couldn't go anywhere.

In an article for Bleacher Report, Bryant's former physical therapist, Judy Seto recalled the Mamba's next-level popularity in China.

“It’s different. You can feel it. When we went to Europe, they weren’t chasing him. He didn’t feel like he couldn’t go out. People would still recognize him, things like that, but in China, it’s crazy.” - Judy Seto

Similarly, when Derrick Rose went to China, he too learned that he was a massive star overseas. Back when Rose first traveled to China with Adidas to promote his shoe, he stated in an interview with ESPN that he felt as though he was Muhammad Ali.

Back in 2018, as Rose prepared for another trip to China ahead of the release of his 'D Rose 9' sneaker, Jing Zhang of LaceUp China spoke about Rose's star power.

"He is probably the most important player for the Bulls and Chicago after MJ. He has never abandoned the pursuit of his dream of basketball." - Jing Zhang

