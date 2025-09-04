  • home icon
NBA Offseason Rumors: Jonathan Kuminga to end contract standoff to accept qualifying offer with an eye on unrestricted free agency

By Reign Amurao
Published Sep 04, 2025 23:22 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Timberwolves at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn
Jonathan Kuminga to accept the Golden State Warriors' qualifying offer (Image Source: IMAGN)

The contract negotiations with the Golden State Warriors and Jonathan Kuminga have been unresolved since the start of free agency. The two parties have had trouble reaching a compromise, but according to reports, Kuminga is willing to end the contract standoff and accept the qualifying offer from the Warriors.

Coming into the offseason, Kuminga wanted a four-year deal that would allow him to earn $30 million annually. However, the best offer the Warriors gave the young forward was a two-year, $45 million contract.

Kuminga believes he can be a star in the NBA and deserves more than what Golden State offered. But the Warriors aren't buying it and want him to accept a team-friendly deal. This way, they can easily find a trade partner for the 22-year-old forward.

NBA insider Brett Siegel reported about Kuminga's willingness to accept Golden State's $7.9 million qualifying offer.

"If the Warriors were to slightly alter this two-year proposal, giving some leverage back to Kuminga in the form of a player option or guaranteed money, then perhaps a compromise could be reached," the insider wrote.
"There haven't been any indications suggesting that the Warriors are thinking of changing their offer, and unless they do so over the course of the next week, Kuminga is prepared to end talks and accept his qualifying offer, league sources said."
The Warriors seem ready to move on from Jonathan Kuminga. Although he has shown flashes of brilliance on the court, the organization doesn't see a future with him.

In the second round of the playoffs last year, Kuminga appeared in five games against the Minnesota Timberwolves. During that stretch, he averaged 20.8 points, three rebounds and 1.2 assists.

Fans react to Jonathan Kuminga potentially agreeing to qualifying offer

The stalemate between Jonathan Kuminga and the Warriors has been one of the biggest stories this summer. After fans received the update that Kuminga could sign the qualifying offer to end the standoff, fans revealed their thoughts on the situation.

"He needs to move on," a fan said. "Kerr was never good at developing young talent anyways"
"Kuminga wants the respect he deserves 💪" one fan said.

Other fans took the Warriors' side.

"Unacceptable. The Warriors made him what he is. He was (and still kinda is) so raw that if he had gone to a different team he probably would have been out of the league," someone commented.
"I don’t think we should give Jonathan anymore than he’s getting now," a comment read.
"Nah he needs to sign that $45 million 2 year that’s a great deal for him," a fan pointed out.

Fans are still waiting on how the Jonathan Kuminga situation will end.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
