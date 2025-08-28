NBA Offseason Rumors: Miami Heat willing to shell $20 million plus to move on from unfavorable asset

In these final weeks of the offseason, the Miami Heat are a team still looking to make some alterations to their roster. According to recent developments, the front office is eager to part with one asset by any means.

Ad

Earlier this summer, veteran point guard Terry Rozier saw his name pop up in trade rumors. However, Miami has been unable to find a team willing to take on him and his sizable salary.

While breaking down his latest intel around the NBA, insider Jake Fischer detailed the latest regarding Rozier's future. If the Miami Heat aren't able to work out a trade, a contract buyout could be their next course of action.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Sources say Miami still hopes to part with veteran guard Terry Rozier even though there is said to be scant trade interest in the 31-year-old. Rozier is scheduled to make $26.6 million this season and the Heat are said to have some interest in buying him out. To be clear, though, no buyout appears imminent.”

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

NBACentral @TheDunkCentral The Miami Heat have shown some interest in buying out Terry Rozier, per @JakeLFischer “Sources say Miami still hopes to part with veteran guard Terry Rozier even though there is said to be scant trade interest in the 31-year-old. Rozier is scheduled to make $26.6 million this

Ad

The Heat acquired Roziers in a trade with the Charlotte Hornets at the 2024 trade deadline. This change of scenery hasn't panned out for him, as his impact in Miami has been limited.

Rozier's production saw a steep decline last season, averaging 10.6 points and 2.6 assists across 64 games. This minimal output isn't enough for Miami as they look to compete in the Eastern Conference, especially considering his salary is over $26 million.

Miami Heat having a hard time finding a trde suitor for Terry Rozier

Earlier in his NBA career, Rozier was viewed as an offensive-minded point guard capable of providing a strong scoring punch. However, that has not been the case over the past year and a half since he joined the Miami Heat. Now, the front office finds themselves with an expensive asset whose value might be the lowest its ever been.

Ad

Between his high salary, decreased production and off-court drama, trading Rozier is an uphill battle for the Miami Heat. According to insider Ethan Skolnick, Miami has been actively trying to move him for frontcourt depth. That said, Rozier currently has little to no value in the trade market right now.

"The Heat have been actively shopping the expiring final year of Rozier's contract (worth $24-26 million depending on incentives) for just about anything, but specifically frontcourt help. They have found no takers," Skolnick wrote. "Other teams saw Rozier's dramatic decline as well: including a lot of overdribbling into bad shots."

If they're unwilling to part with first-round draft capital to move Rozier, the Heat might be stuck working out a buyout with the veteran guard.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kevin McCormick Kevin McCormick is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in journalism and a bachelor's degree in Sports Management Marketing from Holy Family University.



Kevin has worked with various notable outlets throughout his career, including 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, Heavy Sports, and Sports Illustrated/FanNation, before joining Sportskeeda in March 2022.



Specializing in NBA and WNBA coverage, Kevin's passion for basketball stems from his hometown team, the Philadelphia 76ers. Among his favorite players are Kevin Durant, Chet Holmgren, and Steph Curry, while his all-time favorites include Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.



Kevin holds Coach K in high regard for the large input he's had on the game helping mold players across multiple generations. Kevin believes the iconic rivalry between Larry Bird and Magic Johnson helped elevate the league to its current status.



Through his writing, Kevin provides in-depth analysis and insights into player and coach quotes. He prioritizes sourcing information from credible and reliable outlets.



Kevin enjoys reading, aiming to finish at least one book per month, and he is a big fan of music. Know More

Miami Heat Nation! You can check out the latest Miami Heat Schedule and dive into the Heat Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.