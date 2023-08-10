NBA opening night 2023: Victor Wembanyama probable to face Mavericks' dynamic duo in debut game

Victor Wembanyama will have his first experience of real NBA action against a deadly duo who plays in the same state as him. According to reports, the San Antonio Spurs will be playing against the Dallas Mavericks on Oct. 25 to start their season.

The Spurs will be the home team, likely drawing a huge crowd to witness Wemby play against real NBA stars in a real NBA game. Since the Las Vegas Summer League, not much has been reported about Wemby in terms of how he's doing and what kinds of workouts he's been having.

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine



The NBA's full formal 2023-24 schedule release is expected next week.



More NBA from me: Victor Wembanyama's first official NBA game is tentatively slated for Oct. 25, league sources say, with Wembanyama's Spurs due to play host to Dallas and Luka Dončić.The NBA's full formal 2023-24 schedule release is expected next week.More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Just like his Summer League debut, many will watch his first game in the league. It'll be a challenge as he'll go up against Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, two of the league's craftiest players.

The full schedule for next season is expected to be released next week. Games that will feature Wemby going up against some of the best players in the league will definitely be a huge selling point for the Spurs.

You might also be interested in reading this: Scoot Henderson vows to win ROTY over Victor Wembanyama: "I WILL win Rookie of the Year"

NBA legend talks about Victor Wembanyama

2023 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot

Upon his arrival to the NBA, many expressed their excitement for Victor Wembanyama and his career, including legends of the game. Recently, Jerry West talked about what he thought of the young prospect.

"A disclaimer first," West said. "Because I'm still involved with the Clippers today, and you're really not supposed to talk about other players, and I hope the NBA understands that.

"He is one of those players that you feel like he’s gonna be an iconic player. If you watch him, he's highly skilled. He probably needs to be more schooled in the NBA. He can run. He can shoot 3-point shots. I think his best skill is going to be blocking shots early in his career. For people that haven't seen him play, he's pretty spectacular.

"The other thing about him, if you put a microphone in front of him, he is fantastic. To me, he's more than a basketball player, he's someone who gives the league another positive voice. He's gonna create a new player. Also, new fans."

West expects great things from Wemby and is confident that he'll have a great NBA career.

Also read: "The hype is crazy": No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama draws Bol Bol, Kristaps Porzingis comparisons from Tracy McGrady ahead of NBA debut

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)