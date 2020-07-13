NBA Orlando update: Clippers, 76ers go fishing, Enes Kanter denounces rebranding of Hagia Sophia

NBA teams took time off. Enes Kanter spoke out on Hagia Sophia rebranding.

JJ Redick took on a challenge from NBA Twitter, downed Bud light in one go. Austin Rivers advises Florida people to observe safety.

Philadelphia 76ers v Brooklyn Nets: NBA regular season

Normally, an NBA team cancelling its practice session would be scant opportunity for newsmakers. But trying times have to make way for new practices in new environments, and the bubble in Orlando is exactly that. The NBA took it upon themselves to make the announcement that the LA Clippers, the Washington Wizards and the Phoenix Suns would take a break from practice on Sunday.

another day of fishing for ben simmons & kyle o’quinn pic.twitter.com/HwEbyasLyf — NBA Bubble Life (@NBABubbleLife) July 12, 2020

NBA Orlando Update: Sixers and Clippers go fishing

As you can see from the tweet above, NBA All Star Ben Simmons had a successful day at a lake in Disney World. It was NBA All-Defensive team contender Patrick Beverley's birthday today as well, and the fishing outing probably did a ton of good to the Clippers' bonding and off-court chemistry.

Pure comedy out on the lake with @BazleyDarius 😂 🎣 😂 pic.twitter.com/hjN7bJ8eH9 — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) July 12, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers v Los Angeles Clippers

Former Sixer and current member of the New Orleans Pelicans JJ Redick took on a Twitter challenge, finishing off a Budweiser light can in one giant swig.

Houston Rockets forward/center PJ Tucker, who is commonly known as the league's biggest sneakerhead, said he'd towed nearly 60 shoes to the NBA's restart in Orlando. We got to take a look at his Air Jordan 1 rotation today, and we can't deny that it's straight fire.

NBA journeyman Enes Kanter, an outspoken critic of Erdogan's Turkish government, voiced his distaste at their decision to convert the Hagia Sophia into a mosque from a museum.

We must respect ALL cultures & religions. #HagiaSophia is a UN World Heritage site celebrating religious harmony. There are so many mosques around that area not even half full. Its one of Erdogan’s games & politically motivated. Turkey moving away from modern secular roots

Kanter's parents have been put into an ordeal by the authoritarian Turkish government because of him voicing his political stances in the past. One can only hope that this does not add more fuel to the fire, and that the NBA player can get on with his life peacefully.

Fellow NBA first-round pick Austin Rivers, who's at Houston Rockets now, urged Floridans to remain indoors and wear masks when outside. Florida saw the largest single-day surge for any US state since Covid-19 hit American shores, with a spike of 15000 cases. The state has become the new USA hub for coronavirus damage.

My beloved people in FL...please wear masks!!! 15,000 new cases in a day smh. This been out of control all over the Country. Wear a mask!!!!! — Austin Rivers (@AustinRivers25) July 12, 2020

Meanwhile, the Rockets and the Blazers have successfully converted their spare team hotel rooms into workout gyms. Members from both teams were spotted getting their work done in their new environments.

damian lillard getting that boxing work in 🥊 @Dame_Lillard pic.twitter.com/IPhuLj60mx — NBA Bubble Life (@NBABubbleLife) July 12, 2020

