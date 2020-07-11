NBA Orlando Update: Houston Rockets enter the bubble, J. R. Smith talks trash with Tristan Thompson

The NBA is coming back! Read on to find updates about your favourite team and players in the Disney World bubble

With the NBA's scheduled restart at Disney World, Orlando inching closer to us with each passing minute, fans are unable to contain their excitement at finally seeing some basketball action. NBA teams are definitely in the mood to oblige, posting regular updates about their players' movement on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

📍 Orlando

🚀 The Mission Continues pic.twitter.com/l5zVc8OE2w — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) July 10, 2020

Rockets reach NBA bubble; 3 teams begin practice

The Houston Rockets took off for Disney World on the 10th of July, and have reached the Grand Floridian hotel for their quarantine. However, James Harden and Russell Westbrook weren't among the Rockets on the flight to Orlando.

Houston Rockets v Boston Celtics

While Harden is set to join the team for sure in the coming weeks, speculation is rife about Westbrook's health situation. The All Star point guard has not posted any workout video since the 22nd of June, and also missed a Zoom interview last Friday. His decision not to make the flight with his teammates has aroused suspicion on NBA Twitter.

In other news, Sindarius Thornwell and DeMarre Carroll were the latest to give their opinion on the food in the bubble. Their food certainly looks a whole lot better than the meal trays posted by the likes of Chris Chiozza and Troy Daniels on their first day in the bubble. The presence of burgers on the tray certainly serves to make the meals look a whole lot more delectable.

JR Smith, however, isn't in the camp of those impressed by the food. Talking to former teammate and co-NBA champion Tristan Thompson, the newly-signed LA Lakers guard complained about the unavailability of Postmates.

JR talking to Tristan Thompson about the food situation: pic.twitter.com/RQDttRBOH7 — The Lakers Review (@TheLakersReview) July 10, 2020

Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic became the first team to begin practice sessions. Jonathan Isaac reportedly worked on his shooting, while the others also engaged in some two-man and three-man drills.

Back on the court 💙 pic.twitter.com/L2JzBHT4Sv — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) July 10, 2020

Also back on the court were the Washington Wizards and Rui Hachimura, who is tipped to be the team's primary offensive weapon in Bradley Beal's absence. The other teams that made it to the court today were the Utah Jazz and the Memphis Grizzlies, who all arrived on the 7th of July and have finished with their 2-day quarantine period without any hitches.

Life in the bubble would be quite mundane even if all these players weren't locked together inside their rooms without being able to visit their teammates. But these millionaire NBA players seem to have found a way to make the best out of a thankless situation. Nikola Vucevic, for instance, has begun playing the F1 2020 racing game, while the likes of Joel Embiid and DeAndre Ayton are going to be on their own gaming consoles for most of the time. As they say, life goes on!

