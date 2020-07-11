NBA Orlando Update: LA Lakers start life in bubble, Danny Green recognises the 'very tough' 3 months ahead of them

With the NBA returning to action on 30th July, read on to know how the LA Lakers are dealing with the bubble in Orlando.

LeBron James and JR Smith have moaned about the living conditions in the Disney World bubble.

Brooklyn Nets v Los Angeles Lakers

With the resumption of the NBA season coming up, a number of the LA Lakers' players have documented their life in the bubble in Disney World already. Most of them haven't been particularly thrilled with their arrangements so far, with complaints about the size of the rooms and quality of food being the most common ones.

The NBA's Disney World sojourn - LA Lakers edition

Safe travels, smooth squad 💯 pic.twitter.com/wgfpT6uJKX — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) July 10, 2020

Among the ranks of the LA Lakers, the likes of JR Smith and Rajon Rondo were prominent moaners on Day 1. Even LeBron James had expressed the sentiment of 'going away to do a bid'. There definitely needs to be a siege mentality to stay for so long away from home and compete at a high level.

Los Angeles Lakers v New York Knicks | NBA 2019-20

The LA Lakers' trio of Danny Green, Quinn Cook and Alex Caruso, however, tried to raise the spirits around the team in their own ways. Green, a 11-year veteran in the NBA, has brought all his podcasting equipment to the Gran Destino to continue with his pod called 'Inside the Green Room'. On his latest episode, he was quoted as saying:

It was weird. It was different. Because you never really say your goodbyes like this. You saw Bron tweeted he feels like we’re doing a bid (going to prison), or just going away, like going away to war or something like that. Everybody is saying goodbyes and getting emotional because they don’t know the next time they’ll see you.”

The players being spaced out on the plane and having to self-quarantine in their rooms upon arrival only added to the weirdness for the NBA veteran. Still, Danny Green was trying to keep a positive outlook for the LA Lakers:

It’s been, I wouldn’t say bad, but it’s been fun, it’s been interesting, it’s been different. But you can tell they’ve done a great job of putting together a great situation for us. It's a bit like our young AAU days and it's definitely going to be a sacrifice.

The team that comes out on top on this one is going to have a special, special moment, and it will be a special team that does it. Because as much as they're trying, as much as they're giving us goodie bags, this is a tough situation.”

Dion Waiters seems to be enjoying life in the bubble so far pic.twitter.com/zdGuICjXfZ — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) July 11, 2020

The LA Lakers are expected to finish their second round of coronavirus testing today. After the end of the 48-hour quarantine period, getting to meet with teammates and resuming practice will definitely help raise their spirits.

The LA Lakers play on the first day of the NBA restart, going up in their fourth clash of the season against fellow LA rivals, the Clippers. The Purple and Gold are sitting pretty on top of the NBA Western Conference standings with a record of 49-14, 5 and a half games clear of the second-seeded Clippers and 7 games clear of the Denver Nuggets.

