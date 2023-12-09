"NBA owes him huge Debt" - Brian Windhorst dishes LeBron James is crafting billion dollar business for NBA

LA Lakers star LeBron James has been phenomenal in the NBA In-Season Tournament as he's led the team to the final round. While there are still doubts about the new gimmick of the league, James has bought into the idea of it early in the 2023-24 season.

James has dominated the tournament as he's averaging 26.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 8.2 assists. With his performance, the Lakers have not lost a game in the tournament and are looking forward to finishing it without a loss.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst believes that James fully understands the concept of the new tournament. Windhorst said that the four-time champion sees it from a business perspective, which is the reason why he's taken it seriously.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He is basically setting the tone for the entire NBA that this In-Season Tournament matters," Windhorst said. "And he's kind of giving a gift, in all honesty, to the whole league. Because him playing this way and reaching the tournament finals is potentially helping the NBA sell this thing."

"Forget about the $500k, they're trying to sell this thing for $1 billion... They're trying to sell this new property for a $1 billion. If they do, every NBA player is gonna get a huge taste of that, immediately. Like, in the next two years. He might not get to participate in it, but he gets it.

"He set the tone that this matters. And NBA players who are smart... know that frorm a business standpoint, being able to sell this is important and LeBron has set the tone that this matters. And the NBA, which already owes him a huge debt, should owe him another one."

Expand Tweet

LeBron has commended the inclusion of the new tournament since it started and even praised Commissioner Adam Silver about it.

You might also be interested in reading this: "Not for that $500k" - Billionaire LeBron James quips about taking charges from Pelicans at 38 years of age

LeBron James calls Silver a "genius" for the in-season tournament

Before the seminars started, the media had a chance to talk to LeBron James about his thoughts on the latest addition to the league. Other NBA players have slowly been convinced that the In-Season Tournament is a breath of fresh air that unlocked their competitive nature.

While there are fans who haven't bought into the idea of it, James has commended the league for adding it. In an interview, the four-time MVP gave positive feedback about the tournament and even called Silver a genius.

"Adam Silver is a genius. So, it's gonna work," James said.

Now in his 21st season, James has a chance to add the newest trophy to his trophy room as he leads the Lakers against the Indiana Pacers in the final round.

Also read: "May be broke the way he fighting for that 500k": LeBron James fans go nuts as he guides Lakers' 44-point win vs Pelicans