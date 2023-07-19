NBA Paris Games 2024 Cavaliers vs Nets: Schedule, lineup and more

The NBA Paris games for the 2024 season have been set. This year, the Cleveland Cavaliers will be taking on the Brooklyn Nets at the Accor Arena.

While it will be played overseas, the NBA Paris games will be a regular season matchup for these squads. The matchup is scheduled to take place on January 11th.

In the NBA's press release, Nets GM Sean Marks gaves his thoughts on the team playing in France. He is excited to share their brand of basketball on an international stage.

“We’re extremely excited to have the opportunity to compete in The NBA Paris Game 2024 and bring Nets basketball to an international stage. Our players and coaches will benefit greatly from the experience of immersing themselves in Paris’s rich culture off the court.”

Since this will be a game that count towards their records, both squads should have all their key players in the lineup. This means the Paris audience will get to see players like Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland for Cleveland and Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson for Brooklyn.

The Paris crowd will be in for a treat as this game features two of the more interesting squads in the Eastern Conference. Cleveland is looking to continue climbing up the ranks to contender while the Nets are in a new phase of the franchise following a pair of superstar trades last season.

Fans who want to watch this game will be able to tune in if they want. The matchup is going to be aired on beIN SPORTS along with NBA League Pass.

How to get tickets for the NBA Paris Games

For those that want to take the trip to see this matchup, tickets for the NBA Paris Games are available for purchase. However, they are not on sale just yet. For now, all anyone can do is sign up to express their interest in tickets.

According to the NBA's website, those with an NBA ID will have priority when it comes to presale opportunitites. Along with tickets for the game, fans will also be able to purchase premium seats and VIP access.

Over the past decade, the NBA has become a worldwide game. Many of the league's top stars come from countries outside of the United States. Some notable players to come from France includes Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert and 2023 No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama.

